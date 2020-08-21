Keepers Expected to Travel For Spurs Friendly

Friday, 21st Aug 2020 15:20 Keepers Tomas Holy and David Cornell are expected to make the trip to Tottenham for Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly, the Blues’ first game at the North Londoners’ new stadium (KO 3pm). Both senior glovesmen, pictured below, watched Tuesday’s two 75-minute friendlies at Colchester from the stands, Holy as he had been suffering with a shoulder problem and Cornell as he had trained little having signed for the Blues the previous day. It seems likely that if the two are on the coach they will play 45 minutes each against the Premier League side. Midfielder Jon Nolan could also travel having trained after missing the Colchester game due to a calf problem. Striker James Norwood won’t be involved as he is continuing his rehabilitation programme after February’s groin surgery, while new frontman Oli Hawkins isn’t expected to be involved in a game until next weekend’s final fixture having been training on his own prior to signing for the Blues on Monday. Centre-half James Wilson is also likely to miss out on Saturday having picked up what’s understood to be a minor knock in training. It's believed everyone came through the Colchester games unscathed. Town boss Paul Lambert seems likely to start different XIs in Saturday’s game and Tuesday’s home friendly against another Premier League side, West Ham, with many of those on the bench likely to play some part in the second half. “It’ll be great for us, a great experience going to Tottenham and we’re really looking forward to it,” Lambert told iFollow Ipswich after the Colchester matches, which the Blues won 4-0 and 1-0. “It’s a great game.” “If you don’t enjoy that and you don’t enjoy going and playing against that level, then you’ve got a problem. The stadium alone, I think the lads will be taken aback by it.” Right-back Kane Vincent-Young will be facing the club where he came through the academy, while midfielder Teddy Bishop is a big Town fan and was named after former Spurs forward Teddy Sheringham. The game is being streamed live with Away Match Passes available for £10 here after completing the registration page. The Blues will receive a percentage of revenue generated by their supporters with a dropdown box indicating which club fans support. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho could field former Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who recently completed a £15 million move, and ex-England keeper Joe Hart, who signed this week following his departure from Burnley, while a number of young players are also expected to be involved. One man who won’t face the Blues is England skipper Harry Kane, who is self-isolating having returned from a holiday in the Bahamas.

Photos: Reuters/Matchday Images/ITFC



Freddies_Ears added 16:19 - Aug 21

I appreciate that Harry Kane won't be playing, but the headline suggests we had considered travelling without any keepers, which seems a little arrogant and perhaps a touch foolhardy. 1

