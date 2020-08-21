Gill: Consistency of Style and Identity is Going to Be Vital

Friday, 21st Aug 2020 18:50 First-team coach Matt Gill believes “consistency of style and identity” are going to be vital during the season ahead and felt the players showed that they had taken on board what's been worked on during pre-season up to now in the two 75-minute friendlies at Colchester on Tuesday. "We were looking for some patterns of play that we’ve been working on and the lads did that," Gill told the club site, reflecting on the 4-0 and 1-0 defeats of the U’s at the JobServe Community Stadium. "It was important to set the tone on how we’re trying to play this season and to get off to a good start. "I’m really pleased that the lads have taken information on board from the coaching staff. Hopefully we can take that into the next game. "We reviewed last season and looked at what we could have done better. That consistency of style and identity is going to be vital this year. “That’s consistency from the staff then hopefully that provides consistency for the players. That’s going to be important going forward and hopefully we can build on that.” Looking ahead to tomorrow’s friendly at Tottenham, he added: "We need to look at the bigger picture in terms of what we’re going to take into our season. “There will be times where we’re going to be played around against Spurs, like when we’re looking to press but you're not going to be going up against Spurs every week. "There’s a bit of stuff on who you’re going to be going up against but ultimately, it’s about the longer term goals and the process of what we’re going to be like, in and out of possession, during the course of the season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



ntoms97 added 18:56 - Aug 21

Consistency of games as well I'd suggest. Rearranging games because 2 players were missing disrupted the rhythm last term. 1

TractorRoyNo1 added 19:00 - Aug 21

Consistent team selection, consistent formation, then I'll be interested 1

itfcjoe added 19:00 - Aug 21

Make sure you actually do it, because last season was a disgrace in how haphazard it was 2

hadleighboyblue added 19:03 - Aug 21

So the question has to be , why didn't the club do it last season ? it's hardly rocket science is it 2

Cakeman added 19:13 - Aug 21

Hadleighboyblue you are spot on. It’s indeed not rocket science. Too many teams us included make a simple game difficult. Do the Bobby Robson thing of picking the strongest eleven, seldom tamper with system and let the players have freedom to express themselves. 1

rfretwell added 19:24 - Aug 21

"Consistency of identity"? We are all probably baffled by that!

0

