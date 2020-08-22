Vincent-Young: It's Going to Be an Amazing Experience

Saturday, 22nd Aug 2020 11:01 Right-back Kane Vincent-Young says this afternoon’s friendly against Premier League Tottenham Hotspur at their new stadium is going to be “an amazing experience”. The 24-year-old, who is from Camden, was with Spurs academy from the age of 11 until being released in 2014. "I think I speak for everybody when I say it’s going to be an amazing experience, going to a world class stadium and playing against top players," he told the club website. "We’ll just have to relish and enjoy it. "People see them week-in, week-out on TV, they know the quality that they have. We want to make it competitive as well.” Vincent-Young, who joined the Blues for £500,000 from Colchester a year ago this week, played his first game since October against the U’s on Tuesday, featuring for the whole of the 4-0 win in the first of the two 75-minute matches, having undergone two groin operations over the course of last season. "I think it was 10 months since I last played and there was a bunch of other boys who hadn't played for a long time so for us to come through that with two really strong performances, it gives us a lot to take forward,” he added. "The performances in both games were equally strong for different reasons. It was definitely something to build on. Hopefully we can continue to do the same as the games come and then when the fans come back, we’ll be on top form."

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 11:32 - Aug 22

Hopefully it will galvanise the players towards a promotion winning season 👍 COYBs . Let’s do this ! 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments