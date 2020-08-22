New Keeper Cornell Starts at Spurs

Saturday, 22nd Aug 2020 14:15 New keeper David Cornell makes his first appearance in a Town shirt as the Blues face Tottenham in this afternoon’s pre-season friendly at the North Londoners’ new stadium (KO 3pm). Cornell, who joined Town on Monday, missed out at Colchester on Tuesday having been short on training having left Northampton at the end of the season. Another new signing, Stephen Ward, skippers at left-back, as he did in the first game at Colchester, with ex-Tottenham youngster Kane Vincent-Young at right-back and Luke Woolfenden and Toto Nsiala the centre-halves. Cole Skuse, Teddy Bishop and Alan Judge are the midfield three with Aaron Drinan, who scored twice in the 4-0 victory in the first game against the U’s on Tuesday, the central striker with Gwion Edwards again set to be on the left and Armando Dobra on the right. Back on the bench having missed out at Colchester are Tomas Holy and Jon Nolan, who had been suffering with shoulder and calf injuries respectively. James Norwood, who is continuing his rehabilitation programme following his groin operation in February, James Wilson, who has a calf problem, and Emyr Huws travelled but aren’t involved. New striker Oli Hawkins, who had been training on his own until joining the Blues on Monday, is again not involved. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho names a strong side skippered by keeper Hugo Loris and also featuring Harry Winks, Ben Davies, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, Ryan Sessegnon, Toby Alderweireld and new signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Spurs, who look set to switch their XI at half-time, name ex-England keeper Joe Hart and former Blues loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers on the bench. There's no Harry Kane as he is self-isolating having been on holiday in the Bahamas. The game is being streamed live with Away Match Passes available for £10 here after completing the registration page. The Blues will receive a percentage of revenue generated by their supporters with a dropdown box indicating which club fans support. Tottenham: Lloris (c), Foyth, Alderweireld, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Gedson, Dele, Lucas, Son. Subs: Hart, Gazzaniga, Carter-Vickers, Bowden, Clarke, White, Cirkin, Scarlett, Devine Town: Cornell, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Ward (c), Skuse, Bishop, Judge, Dobra, Edwards, Drinan. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Chambers, Ndaba, Kenlock, McGavin, Downes, Dozzell, Lankester, Jackson, Sears, Smith, Folami, El Mizouni, Nolan.

Photo: ITFC



Len_Brennan added 14:29 - Aug 22

Any idea what the issue with Huws is Phil? 2

ringwoodblue added 14:32 - Aug 22

Surprised Jackson is not playing and expect Toto to gift Spurs at least one goal. Hope Drinan and Dobra give Spurs some trouble. Predict 4-1. 1

ringwoodblue added 14:35 - Aug 22

Sorry I missed Jackson in the subs list so I guess Lambo will change all 11 players at half time. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 14:36 - Aug 22

Interesting that Ward is captain rather than Skuse. 1

Terry_Nutkins added 14:38 - Aug 22

Any chance we can let Nsiala play without a moronic dig at our own player! It's not even like it's funny (can only assume that is the intention). 2

ringwoodblue added 14:43 - Aug 22

Not intending to be funny Terry, just expressing my opinion which I assume is still allowed on this forum? Hope Toto has a brilliant game and proves me wrong but history suggests otherwise! 2

Kickingblock added 15:05 - Aug 22

Being chosen to start this game should do wonders for his confidence. 0

multiplescoregasms added 15:12 - Aug 22

Not a great start for our new keeper. In fact its been pretty shocking. 0

shortmarine1969 added 15:13 - Aug 22

Cornell is a total cluster so far.!!..not great 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:14 - Aug 22

Going well so far then... have I ever been less excited for a season 0

