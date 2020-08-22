Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report
Saturday, 22nd Aug 2020 17:02
Town's preparations for the new season hit a bump as they were beaten 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.
Boss Paul Lambert fielded two separate sides on their first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it was the first-half XI which suffered the most as they conceded three goals in the opening 30 minutes.
Ryan Sessegnon and Son Heung-min's brace did the damage for Jose Mourinho's side, which was full of international quality in the first 45 minutes.
The Blues contributed to their own pain, though, as some poor defending gifted Spurs two goals.
Town stuck to their guns, but rarely looked like ever breaching the home defence.
The positive is that Ipswich will not have to come up against an attack like they did in the opening 45 minutes in League One.
Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Son all started for Spurs and that quality quickly showed as they opened up a two-goal lead in the opening 10 minutes, though Ipswich were masters of their own downfall for both goals.
The opener came in the sixth minute when Spurs broke following a Town attack breaking down and Dele Alli played in Sessegnon, who cut inside and slotted a low shot past David Cornell and into the bottom corner.
Cornell, making his first appearance for the Blues having signed on Monday, had to take the blame for the second goal three minutes later as he produced a suicidal piece of goalkeeping.
Trying to play out from the back, his pass was intercepted by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, allowing Alli to tee up Son for an easy finish.
There was nothing much they could do about the third goal on the half-hour as a piece of quality from Juan Foyth cut the defence open.
His fine through ball set Son clear and the South Korean finished with aplomb.
It was hard for Lambert's men, but they stuck to their guns although could not test Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal.
The second half brought a mass change, with 11 fresh faces coming on for Town.
Brett McGavin was one of them, but he lasted less than 20 minutes before being replaced by Jon Nolan, making his first appearance of pre-season.
Kayden Jackson brought some energy at the top of the pitch while their first serious effort came midway through the second half when Freddie Sears latched on to a loose ball but his shot flew over Joe Hart's crossbar.
Ipswich continued to work hard, but could not make headway against a Spurs side that was largely made up of younger players, including former Blues loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers, by the full-time whistle.
Town are next in action on Tuesday afternoon when the face West Ham in their only home friendly of pre-season.
Tottenham: Lloris (c) (Hart 46 (Gazzaniga 74)), Foyth (Carter-Vickers 46), Alderweireld, Davies Cirkin 46), Sessegnon, Winks (Devine 71), Hojbjerg (White 64), Gedson, Dele (Bowden 74), Lucas (Scarlett 71), Son (Clarke 46).
Town first half: Cornell, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Ward (c), Skuse, Bishop, Judge, Dobra, Edwards, Drinan.
Town second half: Holy, Donacien, Chambers, Ndaba, Kenlock, McGavin (Nolan 64), Downes, Dozzell, Lankester, Jackson, Sears. Subs: Smith, Folami, El Mizouni.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]