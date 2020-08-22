Bishop: Overall a Good Day

Saturday, 22nd Aug 2020 21:01 Midfielder Teddy Bishop wasn’t too downcast following the 3-0 defeat at Tottenham, believing that overall it had been a good day for the Blues. Bishop, 24, played the first 45 minutes against a strong home line-up featuring the likes of Hugo Loris, Harry Winks, Ben Davies, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, Ryan Sessegnon, Toby Alderweireld and new signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. "We knew it would be a test but I thought we did quite well, and it was a really good experience," Bishop, a lifelong Spurs fan, told iFollow Ipswich. "The first goal knocked us a bit but we did try to stick at it. You can see the level they're playing at in terms of moving the ball and shape, and they punished us when we made mistakes. "We can look at their players and learn, though. Even off the ball they show how good you need to be and they made it very difficult for us to try and implement our style on the game. "But overall it was a good day for us. I think we came through unscathed and now we look forward to West Ham on Tuesday, which will obviously be another test.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments