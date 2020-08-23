Brown on Target Twice as U23s Hammer Bury

Sunday, 23rd Aug 2020 09:52 Kai Brown netted twice and Tyreece Simpson, Allan Viral and Zak Brown once as the Blues’ U23s beat Bury Town 5-1 at Playford Road yesterday, while the U18s drew 0-0 with their Cambridge United counterparts. With the likes of Brett McGavin, Ben Folami and Tommy Smith with the first team at Tottenham, the U23s, who drew 0-0 with Stowmarket Town on Tuesday, fielded a young team featuring several academy scholars. As a result the U18s included several schoolboys as well as trialists in their line-up as they drew with the the U's, also at Playford Road. U23s: Bort, Cotter, Clements, Kabongolo, Armin, Healy, Viral, Gibbs, Crane, Simpson, Z Brown. Subs: Trialist, Chirewa, Oppong, Alexander, K Brown, Knock, O’Reilly. U18s: Trialist, H Barbrook, Wyss, Cousens, Trialist, F Barbrook, Siziba, Manly, Bello, Bareck, Trialist. Subs: Corrigan, Valentine, Okunowo, Steele.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Counagoal added 10:19 - Aug 23

Zak Brown was excellent, his pace is electric and has an eye for goal too! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments