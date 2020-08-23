Lambert on Norwood Dundee United Reports as Swindon Linked
Sunday, 23rd Aug 2020 10:44
Town boss Paul Lambert says he doesn’t “know too much” about Dundee United’s reported interest in Blues striker James Norwood, who is also now being linked with Swindon Town.
Dundee United’s interest in Norwood surfaced last month with the Tangerines’ local paper reporting on Friday that they are continuing to work on a loan move for the 29-year-old. The Scottish Premiership side are managed by Norwood's former Tranmere boss Micky Mellon.
“I never knew about the Dundee United thing,” Lambert said when asked about the reported interest following yesterday’s friendly at Spurs. “Could Dundee United afford him anyway? I don’t think so.
“James has got to show me what he can do and get back into the team and show what he did at Tranmere.
“If he does that, then he’s got another chance here to go and perform the way I know he can. He is a goalscorer, the lad, but he’s got to get himself fit, which is important. But the Dundee United thing, I don’t really know too much about it.”
Norwood is yet to feature this pre-season as he continues his rehabilitation programme following the groin surgery he underwent in February, the second time he had gone under the knife during 2019/20.
Lambert added: “He had an unfortunate time with injuries, he went off the boil as well, like they all did, but the way we’re playing at this minute, I’m happy.”
According to The Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon, League Two champions Swindon are also keen on taking Norwood on loan and claims the Blues would allow him to depart, although would prefer a sale.
However, it’s understood Town are not looking to offload Norwood this summer and, given the constraints of the League One salary cap, if he were to move on would find it very difficult to bring in another striker of a similar standard.
