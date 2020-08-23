Drinan Has Given Me Food For Thought

Sunday, 23rd Aug 2020 12:00 Blues boss Paul Lambert says striker Aaron Drinan has given him food for thought with his performances in pre-season. The 22-year-old Irish U21 international joined the Blues from Waterford in January 2018 but is still to make a competitive first team appearance, having spent much of his time as a Town player on loan back at Waterford, in the National League with Sutton United, in Sweden with GAIS and in Scotland with Ayr United. However, he was one of only two fringe youngsters to start pre-season training with the first team along with midfielder Brett McGavin. He started the first friendly against Colchester on Tuesday and scored twice as the Blues won 4-0, then played the opening 45 minutes against Spurs on Saturday as Town were defeated 3-0 by the Premier League side. “He scored two against Colchester the other night, he’s only a young kid as well, I’m really happy with him,” Lambert said. “He’s definitely given me food for thought, that’s for sure, the way he’s stepped in with his workrate, his desire, everything that’s there. I’m happy with how he’s performed.” Has the Corkman a chance of being involved in the first team once the season proper is up and running? “Absolutely, because he’s doing really well, as all the guys are. I think he’s playing the way we want him to play.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Mullet added 12:14 - Aug 23

Good to know our scouting can still pay off 0

Linkboy13 added 12:14 - Aug 23

Will be very surprised if he's anywhere near the first team when the competitive games start. Hope im wrong though and he goes on to score 20 goals. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments