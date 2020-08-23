Lambert Not Ruling Out More Signings But Admits Squad Size Needs to Be Cut

Sunday, 23rd Aug 2020 12:00 Town boss Paul Lambert was non-committal on whether last Monday’s signings - left-back Stephen Ward, goalkeeper David Cornell and striker Oli Hawkins - will be the full extent of the Blues’ incoming summer business, while he admits he needs to cut the size of his squad. "I think it was important, we needed fresh faces as well, we’d lost five guys, so we needed freshness as well, guys who never really knew the club, so they came in,” he said when asked about the three additions, all of whom came in on free transfers. “Stephen Ward’s been great, he’s been absolutely brilliant, a top pro, a top guy about the place, and Oli’s come in, as honest as the day is long, a good guy, Cornell’s the same. We needed a few faces.” Quizzed on whether anyone else will come in, he responded: “With the pandemic, you never know, it’s really hurt everybody this pandemic. “But we can only do what we can do. It’s not an ideal situation, the salary cap’s not an ideal situation, there are a lot of things I think still to go to see where that goes. “But we are where we are at the minute, but I’m happy with how we’re playing football.” Town fielded two different XIs at Spurs on Saturday, while Jon Nolan came on as a sub the likes of Hawkins, James Norwood, James Wilson and Emyr Huws missed out and Lambert admits the squad is too large. “We have to bring it down a bit, some younger ones could go on loan as well,” he said. “That’s important. We have to get a squad where it’s manageable.”

Photo: Matchday Images



jas0999 added 12:21 - Aug 23

Agree.the squad is still too large. That said, I’m still concerned with the CB position. Wolf is clearly the stand out, but Chambers struggled last season, whilst Wilson is very average. Toto remains a liability! 0

