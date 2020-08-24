Town Confirm West Ham Stream Details

Monday, 24th Aug 2020 16:46 Town have announced how fans can watch Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against West Ham United at Portman Road (KO 2pm). The Blues have arranged streamed five-camera coverage for the game with BBC Radio Suffolk’s Brenner Woolley commentating. The broadcast, which starts at 1.50pm ahead of the 2pm start, is available here for £10. The live stream is not available in Sweden, Norway, Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia, Brazil, Israel, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Honduras as the match is being shown live on TV in those countries.

stiffy501 added 17:03 - Aug 24

Would think it would be free, considering !! 0

1RWR added 17:21 - Aug 24

You're spot on stiffy, as a gesture of goodwill, those with season tickets can have a freebie on us.........now wouldn't that have been a nice gesture.

£10 from me?....Nah, sorry! 0

