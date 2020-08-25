Ayr Boss Keeping Eye on Drinan

Tuesday, 25th Aug 2020 09:13 Ayr United boss Mark Kerr could look to bring Blues striker Aaron Drinan back to Somerset Park, where he spent the second half of last season. The 22-year-old netted twice in nine starts for the Scottish Championship side having joined them in January. "We’ll keep a close eye on the situation and see how it develops,” Kerr, who was interesting George Burley during his time as a player at Falkirk in 2001, told the Daily Record. Although it has always seemed likely that Drinan, whose contract is up next June but with the Blues having an option for another year, would be sent out on loan or move on permanently this summer, the Irish U21 international has impressed manager Paul Lambert in pre-season. The Corkman started the first friendly against Colchester last Tuesday and scored twice as the Blues won 4-0, then played the opening 45 minutes against Spurs on Saturday as Town were defeated 3-0 by the Premier League side. “He scored two against Colchester the other night, he’s only a young kid as well, I’m really happy with him,” Lambert said. “He’s definitely given me food for thought, that’s for sure, the way he’s stepped in with his workrate, his desire, everything that’s there. I’m happy with how he’s performed.” Has Drinan got a chance of being involved in the first team once the season proper is up and running? “Absolutely, because he’s doing really well, as all the guys are. I think he’s playing the way we want him to play.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Kesblue66 added 09:34 - Aug 25

He is not a "kid"he is 22. 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments