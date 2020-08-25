Youngsters in Action at Needham and Coggeshall in Front of Fans

Tuesday, 25th Aug 2020 11:41

Young Blues teams are in friendly action at Needham Market and Coggeshall Town this evening with fans admitted at each game.

Needham are facing a Town XI largely drawn from the Blues’ U23s at Bloomfields, while another Blues' XI, again likely to be a mix of U23s and younger players, is at Coggeshall’s West Street ground. Both kick off at 7.45pm.

Attendances will be well below capacity at the two games with 300 permitted at Needham on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry is from 6.30pm at £5 for adults with under-16s admitted free of charge. Further details on their website here.

Prices at Coggeshall are £5 for adults and £3 for children and seniors with supporters advised to arrive early. Full details here.





Photo: Action Images