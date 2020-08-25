Dozzell, Downes and Bishop Start For Blues Against Hammers
Tuesday, 25th Aug 2020 13:26
Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Teddy Bishop are the Blues midfield three for this afternoon’s home friendly against West Ham at Portman Road (KO 2pm).
Town are set to line up in their increasingly familiar 4-3-3 system with skipper Luke Chambers at centre-half alongside Toto Nsiala with Janoi Donacien and Stephen Ward the full-backs.
Up front, Gwion Edwards looks set to be on the left with Freddie Sears on the right and Aaron Drinan in the centre.
James Norwood, Oli Hawkins and James Wilson again all miss out but Emyr Huws is among the subs having travelled without being involved at Spurs on Saturday.
Norwood, who is continuing his rehabilitation after his groin operation, and Wilson, who has been out with a calf problem, were expected to start training yesterday. Prior to joining the Blues last Monday Hawkins had been training on his own.
West Ham, who also play Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon, include ex-Blue Aaron Cresswell in their side, as well as Jack Wilshere, Darren Randolph and Felipe Anderson, who was among their scorers when they beat Town 2-1 in another friendly two years ago.
Town: Holy, Donacien, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Ward, Dozzell, Downes, Bishop, Edwards, Sears, Drinan. Subs: Cornell, Ndaba, Nolan, Smith, Judge, Folami, El Mizouni, Huws.
West Ham: Randolph, Cresswell, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Coventry, Alese, Wilshere, Haller, Soucek, Diangana. Subs: Jimenez, Cardoso, Lewis, Odubeko, Kemp.
