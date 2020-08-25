Dozzell, Downes and Bishop Start For Blues Against Hammers

Tuesday, 25th Aug 2020 13:26 Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Teddy Bishop are the Blues midfield three for this afternoon’s home friendly against West Ham at Portman Road (KO 2pm). Town are set to line up in their increasingly familiar 4-3-3 system with skipper Luke Chambers at centre-half alongside Toto Nsiala with Janoi Donacien and Stephen Ward the full-backs. Up front, Gwion Edwards looks set to be on the left with Freddie Sears on the right and Aaron Drinan in the centre. James Norwood, Oli Hawkins and James Wilson again all miss out but Emyr Huws is among the subs having travelled without being involved at Spurs on Saturday. Norwood, who is continuing his rehabilitation after his groin operation, and Wilson, who has been out with a calf problem, were expected to start training yesterday. Prior to joining the Blues last Monday Hawkins had been training on his own. West Ham, who also play Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon, include ex-Blue Aaron Cresswell in their side, as well as Jack Wilshere, Darren Randolph and Felipe Anderson, who was among their scorers when they beat Town 2-1 in another friendly two years ago. Town: Holy, Donacien, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Ward, Dozzell, Downes, Bishop, Edwards, Sears, Drinan. Subs: Cornell, Ndaba, Nolan, Smith, Judge, Folami, El Mizouni, Huws. West Ham: Randolph, Cresswell, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Coventry, Alese, Wilshere, Haller, Soucek, Diangana. Subs: Jimenez, Cardoso, Lewis, Odubeko, Kemp.

Photo: Matchday Images



itfchorry added 13:29 - Aug 25

COYB 2

Ipswichtown4life added 13:32 - Aug 25

Ipswich 1-3 West Ham -1

TrueBlueFerret added 13:33 - Aug 25

Hammer The Irons ;-)



0

midastouch added 13:38 - Aug 25

Downes is in the shop window then. 0

BlueSwede added 13:43 - Aug 25

No Jackson? 0

village_blue added 13:47 - Aug 25

Where’s Woolfenden? 0

Sparky85 added 13:55 - Aug 25

Hmmm....

so missing Woolf, Jackson, Skuse, KVY and Lankester

Have I missed anyone apart from the other names mentioned 1

TimmyH added 13:55 - Aug 25

oh well at least Lambert can blame it on the conditions if we get hammered... 1

WeWereZombies added 14:06 - Aug 25

Meanwhile at Wycombe West Ham are fielding:



David Martin, Ben Johnson, Baptiste, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Cullen, Noble, Antonio, Fornals, Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen.



Managed by Alan Irvine so it looks like Moyes is at Portman Road.



0

inghamspur added 14:11 - Aug 25

Don't get why so many first choice picks are missing? 0

spanishblue added 14:20 - Aug 25

Shop window for one or two, or maybe it’s to much to play 2 bits of games in 4 days, or one or 2 being sold very shortly, or am I being to cynical 0

busterjames1 added 14:20 - Aug 25

With Chambers and Toto in front of him I feel sorry for Holy. 0

shortmarine1969 added 14:21 - Aug 25

usa goals .com have a river for this game 0

itfcserbia added 14:48 - Aug 25

I have defended him often on here, but my God Chambers has been awful this first half. Just plain awful. In HD. 0

