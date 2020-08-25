Former Blue Smith Joins Colchester

Tuesday, 25th Aug 2020 22:18 Former Blues central defender Tommy Smith has signed a two-year deal with Colchester United following a trial. The 30-year-old, who played in the first of last Tuesday’s two friendlies against Town, was a free agent having left Sunderland after his short spell at the Stadium of Light at the end of May without making an appearance. The New Zealand international, who is still based locally, left the Blues to move to the Colorado Rapids in January 2018 having joined the club at 16. Smith, who earlier in the week was linked with Hearts, previously had a spell on loan at Colchester in 2011 when he made six starts. Meanwhile, released Blues striker Will Keane is reported to have scored for Wigan, one of his previous loan clubs, as the Latics beat Bolton Wanderers 5-1 this afternoon with another Town frontman Joe Garner netting a hat-trick. Keane, 27, a free agent having been let go by Town at the end of last season, is said to be on trial and come off the bench. The Blues face recently-relegated and in-administration Wigan in their opening League One fixture at Portman Road on Saturday 12th September.

Photo: Matchday Images



