Town Confirm Free Streaming for Season Ticket Holders

Wednesday, 26th Aug 2020 10:24 Town have confirmed that season ticket holders will receive free access to live streams of the Blues’ home League One games while matches are behind closed doors or played in front of reduced crowds. Non-season ticket holders will also be able to watch those fixtures, while away matches will similarly be available unless broadcast by Sky Sports. As previously reported, Sky and the EFL have agreed the move to allow fans to see their teams in action with fans not expected to be allowed to return en masse for some months. Home matches will be priced at £10 for non-season ticket holders, while non-Sky away games will be available to all supporters at the same price. EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: “There is no argument that attending live matches is what the League, its clubs and fans want to see and, clearly, the overriding objective is to get supporters back into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. “In the meantime, this framework allows our clubs, if they so wish, to reward their most loyal supporters by providing what we hope is only short-term access to watch their matches. “It’s important that whilst the doors remain fully, or part shut, we ensure there is the ability for fans of all EFL clubs to be able to gain access and watch their team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sky Sports for their support in this matter. “Collectively, it’s not our preferred situation but given the circumstances Covid has presented us it gives us a temporary option whilst we finalise our plans for fans returning.” Town’s Carabao Cup first round tie against Bristol Rovers on Saturday 5th September will also be available live on iFollow Ipswich at £10, but cup games are not covered by the free access for season ticket holders offer. The Blues currently have just under 9,000 season ticket holders, all renewals from last year with seats not having been put on general sale.

Photo: TWTD



