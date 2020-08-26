Wigan Game Live on Sky

Wednesday, 26th Aug 2020 10:27 Town’s opening League One game of the season at home to Wigan Athletic has moved to Sunday 13th September with a midday kick-off for live Sky Sports coverage. Despite the game being broadcast live, Town season ticket holders will still receive a free pass to watch the match via iFollow Ipswich and non-season ticket holders can pay £10 to watch via that route. Wigan, relegated from the Championship and in administration, have former Blues striker Joe Garner in their squad, while another ex-Town frontman, Will Keane, is currently on trial.

Photo: Matchday Images



Mark added 10:33 - Aug 26

Has there been a full clarification of what season ticket holders will get for their money? IFollow passes to home league games? An iFollow pass is only £10 and some people have Sky anyway. A household with two season tickets could be paying £1,000 a year. 23 home iFollow passes is worth £230. 0

bobble added 10:35 - Aug 26

we boycott sky due to the evil murdoch family involvement, cant town find a better class of tv to play live on ? 0

