Wigan Game Live on Sky
Wednesday, 26th Aug 2020 10:27
Town’s opening League One game of the season at home to Wigan Athletic has moved to Sunday 13th September with a midday kick-off for live Sky Sports coverage.
Despite the game being broadcast live, Town season ticket holders will still receive a free pass to watch the match via iFollow Ipswich and non-season ticket holders can pay £10 to watch via that route.
Wigan, relegated from the Championship and in administration, have former Blues striker Joe Garner in their squad, while another ex-Town frontman, Will Keane, is currently on trial.
