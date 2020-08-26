Town Confirm EFL Trophy Dates

Wednesday, 26th Aug 2020 11:42

Town have confirmed the dates of their three EFL Trophy southern section Group B games.

As expected, Arsenal’s U21s are at Portman Road on Tuesday 8th September, Gillingham are in Suffolk on Tuesday 6th October and the Blues travel to Crawley Town on Tuesday 10th November.

The round of 32 will be played on 8th/9th January, the round of 16 on 12th/13th January, the semi-finals on 16th/17th February and the final on 14th March.

Last season the Blues reached the quarter-finals of the competition then known as the Leasing.com Trophy before being beaten 2-1 at Exeter City.





Photo: Action Images