ITFC Women to Host Hashtag United in Opening Fixture

Wednesday, 26th Aug 2020 15:14

Ipswich Town Women will face Hashtag United at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on the opening day of their FAWNL Division One South East season, Sunday 20th September.

Hashtag United were previously AFC Basildon and were in the same division as the Blues last season, however, the only meeting prior to the campaign being curtailed and eventually declared null and void was the Tractor Girls’ 5-0 home FA Cup victory in November.

Town are away the following week when they travel to Essex to take on Billericay, before October starts with Cambridge City and Cambridge United visiting Suffolk in successive weeks.

The first East Anglian derby of the season away to Norwich City is on Wednesday 2nd December. Fixtures beyond December are still to be confirmed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Town have been advised by Felixstowe & Walton United that Government guidelines allow a maximum of 400 fans to attend home games at the Goldstar Ground until further notice.





Photo: Ross Halls