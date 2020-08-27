Keeper Wright Moves to Sweden on Loan

Thursday, 27th Aug 2020 00:18 Blues keeper Harry Wright has joined Swedish Superetten side GAIS on loan until the conclusion of their season at the start of December. Nicklas Karlström, sporting director of GAIS, who play in the Sweidish second tier, said: “We have been looking at bringing in a capable goalkeeper since Oscar Ekman injured himself. “Erik Westgärds is an enormously promising goalkeeper, but it would have been a bit of a big task to take over in goal over a longer period of time if Mathias [Karlsson] were to be injured. “We’ve had our eyes on Harry Wright during the summer and he has been our first choice, but we could not complete the move until it was clear which quarantine rules would apply during the autumn. “Now it is clear to what applies and Ipswich have agreed to release Harry to us. The idea is that he will come to Gothenburg soon and will start training with the team immediately. He will also be ready to play without any longer wait.” Wright isn't the first Town player to join GAIS on loan. In August last year Aaron Drinan and Barry Cotter spent time on trial with the Gothenburg club with the Irish striker eventually signing on loan for the remainder of last season. Wright is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the Blues having missed most of last season due to a knee injury, although he started his first senior game for the Blues in the first of the two 75-minute friendlies at Colchester last week. It was always likely that Wright, who is contracted until next June with the Blues having taken a one-year option on his deal earlier in the summer, would move out on loan to gain experience, particularly as at 21 his wage is counted towards the salary cap and he was unlikely to play much first-team football. Previously Wright, the son of former Blues keeper Richard, has spent spells on loan at Chelmsford and Brightlingsea Regent. He joined the Blues academy in 2015 as a scholar having previously been with in the youth set-up at Manchester City, where his father was a player and is now a coach.

Photo: Matchday Images



