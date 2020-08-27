Town Complete Pre-Season Programme at Cambridge United

Thursday, 27th Aug 2020 10:07

Town will complete their pre-season programme with a behind-closed-doors friendly at League Two Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon (KO 1pm).

The Blues were last at the Abbey Stadium in pre-season a year ago when the game ended 0-0 but with Flynn Downes receiving a late red card for a headbutt.

Unlike Town’s previous pre-season friendlies, the match is not being streamed live.





Photo: Pagepix

Bergholt_Blue added 10:28 - Aug 27

A confidence builder after 2 defeats

Let's hope Downes can keep his head this time 0

rugbytomc added 10:39 - Aug 27

let's rest Downes ;-)



Tough working out pre season fixtures in the current climate. Ideally would have liked us to play more teams that play in the style of L1 - physical - to see how we get on. But all good fitness and SO glad to see same formation each game and emerging style of play.



Personally I hope he sticks with the ones showing form - as he has said - so surely that would mean Nsiala or Ndaba alongside Woolfenden? KVY and Ward full backs, Downes, Bishop and one of Huws/Dozzell/Judge then Edwards, Drinan/Jackson, Lankester/Sears with El Mizouni on the bench (amongst others) 0