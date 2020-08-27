Quantcast
Town Complete Pre-Season Programme at Cambridge United
Thursday, 27th Aug 2020 10:07

Town will complete their pre-season programme with a behind-closed-doors friendly at League Two Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon (KO 1pm).

The Blues were last at the Abbey Stadium in pre-season a year ago when the game ended 0-0 but with Flynn Downes receiving a late red card for a headbutt.

Unlike Town’s previous pre-season friendlies, the match is not being streamed live.


Photo: Pagepix



Bergholt_Blue added 10:28 - Aug 27
A confidence builder after 2 defeats
Let's hope Downes can keep his head this time
rugbytomc added 10:39 - Aug 27
let's rest Downes ;-)

Tough working out pre season fixtures in the current climate. Ideally would have liked us to play more teams that play in the style of L1 - physical - to see how we get on. But all good fitness and SO glad to see same formation each game and emerging style of play.

Personally I hope he sticks with the ones showing form - as he has said - so surely that would mean Nsiala or Ndaba alongside Woolfenden? KVY and Ward full backs, Downes, Bishop and one of Huws/Dozzell/Judge then Edwards, Drinan/Jackson, Lankester/Sears with El Mizouni on the bench (amongst others)
jonwillpott added 10:51 - Aug 27
Why is there no streaming for this? Surely, any money coming into the clubs at the moment would be beneficial to them at this time? Cambridge must surely have a facility set up by now as they will need it for the season ahead!!
