U23s in Derby Action Against Canaries

Thursday, 27th Aug 2020 19:12

Town’s U23s are in East Anglian derby action at Norwich City on Friday evening in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly (KO 5pm).

The Canaries’ U23s, who finished 11th in Premier League 2 last season, are coached by former Blues full-back David Wright.

Blues legend Terry Butcher has joined development squad coach Gerard Nash on the touchline during the U23s’ friendlies up to now.

So far, the U23s have drawn 1-1 at home to Stowmarket, beaten Bury Town 5-1, also at Playford Road, before Town XIs featuring U23s players lost 2-0 at Needham Market and drew 0-0 at Coggeshall on Tuesday.

The youngsters also face Felixstowe & Walton in a friendly at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe next Tuesday.









Photo: Matchday Images