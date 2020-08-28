Young Quintet Left Out of Photo Call

Friday, 28th Aug 2020 10:58 Youngsters Idris El Mizouni, Armando Dobra, Brett McGavin, Corrie Ndaba and Aaron Drinan were left out of the first-team photo call held at Portman Road yesterday afternoon. We understand the quintet were told by manager Paul Lambert at the training ground earlier in the day that they wouldn’t be included in the group shots or have individual photos taken. Of the five, only Dobra, 19, and El Mizouni, 19, were given squad numbers when they were released earlier in the summer, while Drinan, 22, and McGavin, 20, started pre-season training with the senior players and have featured throughout the first-team friendlies so far. Ndaba, 20, the only one of the five not to have made a competitive first-team appearance up to now, has impressed with his displays during pre-season. The five are set to be the U23s squad for tonight’s friendly at Norwich and we understand will also make the trip with the first team for Saturday’s final pre-season game at Cambridge. Twenty-four players were included in the annual photo call, which due to coronavirus restrictions didn’t include the regular group shot with the players forming the letters NHS in the centre circle instead in tribute to health service workers.

Photo: Matchday Images



iaintaylorx added 11:02 - Aug 28

Lambert really isn't changing those doubters' views, is he? Terrible man management and in my opinion... a terrible manager. He's been in charge for almost 2 years now and really hasn't done much apart from give a few fans a free pint! 1

TrumptonBlue added 11:06 - Aug 28

What an @rse. 1

bluerico added 11:06 - Aug 28

What is going on? These lads could be the future of the club. 1

babyblue added 11:13 - Aug 28

FA guidance is groups of no more than 30 which includes coaches.

Can 6 what appears to be 6 coaches in the photo, plus 24 players mentioned = 30.

That’s the only reason I can see other than bad man management 0

midastouch added 11:14 - Aug 28

It's not big and it's not clever. 0

Farmerpiles added 11:15 - Aug 28

So not part of first team group photos or individual photos. Considered not part of 24 . Dobra? Really? Hope he comes out and explains why. And Drinan, two goals and told "He's really impressed me, given me something to think about etc etc". Changed his mind bloody quick! 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 11:16 - Aug 28

Just spiteful, I'm sure Lambo thinks this will be motivational but its not.



1. Having played them and said they did well this completely undermines that.



2. Having said Drinnan had given him good for thought, how does this now look to the lad.



3. Paul Hurst pulled similar shiz and we got relegated



4. To do it on the morning of the shoot is just rude.



5. These lads will be thinking they have no hope of cracking the 1st team this year now so why should they even bother.... instruct the agent to look for a new club



6. Dobra is already subject to PL interest,.shall we just push him out of the door.



7. Dobra and El MIzouni have both been highlights in a forgettable pre seaaon.



8. LAMBERT OUT. Absolutely joke of man management....





Is he trying to get the sack?



Get rid, Tommy Wright in plz. 0

Sm00411 added 11:17 - Aug 28

This is not good. Our squad is too big and needs trimming. However, our young players have shown they are as good, if not better, than their senior colleagues. The problem is, no one wants to sign our senior players. No one wants to loan them on the wages they're on. The only way we can trim the squad is by loaning out our young talents. However I think this is going to come back to haunt us... Dobra, El Mizouni, Drinan and Ndaba have shown they deserve to be involved in the first team this season. 0

Len_Brennan added 11:17 - Aug 28

This is bizarre; Dobra, at the very least, has to be a regular in the first team squad for the season ahead. Meanwhile El Mizouni & Drinnan have both been bigged up by Lambert as being in his thought, while Ndaba is finally looking like he's ready to break into the side, he's left footed & our centre halves have not had a good pre-season. McGavin is a tidy looking footballer, but at least with him it's understandable given the sheer number of midfielders ahead of him. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 11:25 - Aug 28

Anyone with Twitter get on it #LAMBERTout @itfc.... let voices be heard. This can't continue.... I'm normally one for giving managers time but its too much esp after pre season and the Woolfie comment.



Its like he is trying to drive our young players out of the club. Delia must be slipping him a few quid.



#LAMBERTOUT 0

