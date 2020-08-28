Wright: A Great Opportunity

Friday, 28th Aug 2020 12:21 Keeper Harry Wright says his loan move to Swedish club GAIS is a great chance for him to "play some football and to find [himself] as a keeper and as a person". GAIS, who play in the Superetten, the second tier of Swedish football, announced that Wright, 21, would be joining them for the remainder of their season - they play through the summer until December - on Wednesday. "I played against Colchester for the first time with the first team and that was brilliant,” Wright told the club site. "I felt really good and I felt sharp. I didn’t want to stop. Having this loan on the back of the pre-season we’ve had is just a great opportunity to play some football and to find myself as a keeper and as a person. "It’ll be great to be out there and get to know the different culture. I’ve never been to Sweden so it’ll be a different experience for me. “It’s just a great opportunity to play some football and to see what their style of football is like compared to here. I’m good with my feet so I’d like to see if I can help them with playing out from the back. "You can do as much in training as you want but playing games is what makes you better as a player. I’m going to get shots, I’m going to make saves.” Blues frontman Aaron Drinan was with GAIS for a loan spell a year ago and his filled Wright in about life at the club, who are based in Gothenburg. “Aaron was out there last year and he said it was really good,” Wright added. “He’s mentioned to me how the lads are great there and a tight-knit group. He said on days off that some of the scenery is amazing and that it was a top place to be - I'm looking forward to it.” Wright, who has previously spent brief spells on loan in non-league with Chelmsford and Brightlingsea Regent, would have been third or fourth choice with the Blues this season with his first-team chances limited.

Photo: Matchday Images



rugbytomc added 12:31 - Aug 28

I'm sure like most Ipswich fans, I would be thrilled if one day he was our Number 1. Young keepers more than any other position rarely seem to get a chance these days, so I hope he gets to play for GAIS and maybe gets another loan where he will play in Jan and maybe next summer the club will have something to think about regarding their top 2 keepers 2

Suffolkboy added 12:47 - Aug 28

RT , wholly agree ! We’ve never had even a hint of how we view the development and future for and of our younger keepers ,and it probably perplexes lots of supporters !

Wish him terrific success !

COYB 0

