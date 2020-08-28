Blues End Friendly Programme at Cambridge United

Friday, 28th Aug 2020 19:22 Town complete their pre-season friendly programme at Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon (KO 1pm). Unlike previous friendlies, the game, which is behind closed doors, won’t be available for fans to watch on a stream. Boss Paul Lambert again seems certain to start his side in the 4-3-3 system which has become familiar throughout pre-season. The Scot said after Tuesday’s friendly with West Ham that many of those that weren’t involved or came off the bench against the Hammers would play against the League Two U’s. Among them could be James Norwood and James Wilson, who began training with the rest of the squad on Monday, and new striker Oli Hawkins, who had been training on his own prior to joining the Blues just under a fortnight ago. Kane Vincent-Young was expected to be fine despite suffering from an achilles problem, while Lambert said Luke Woolfenden would start. Cole Skuse and Jack Lankester were also not involved on Tuesday, while Emyr Huws, Alan Judge and David Cornell were the senior players to come off the bench on Tuesday. Myles Kenlock has had a minor thigh problem but could also make the trip. Some or all of Idris El Mizouni, who spent time on loan at Cambridge last season, Armando Dobra, Corrie Ndaba, Aaron Drinan and Brett McGavin are expected to travel. Gwion Edwards may be a doubt having suffered a minor groin problem during Tuesday’s fixture. The teams met in a pre-season friendly a year ago when they played out a 0-0 draw with Flynn Downes shown a late red card for a headbutt. Cambridge drew 0-0 at Gillingham in their previous friendly having previously been beaten 3-2 by West Ham's U23s. Town start their season proper next Saturday when Bristol Rovers visit Portman Road in the Carabao Cup. Meanwhile, a Blues U23s side was beaten 2-1 by their Norwich City counterparts at Playford Road this evening.

Photo: Pagepix



Len_Brennan added 19:52 - Aug 28

Holy

Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Wilson, Ward

Bishop, Downes, Huws

Lankester, Norwood, Sears. 0

