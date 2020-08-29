Cambridge United 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 29th Aug 2020 13:57 Town’s final pre-season friendly at Cambridge United remains 0-0 at half-time. Striker Oli Hawkins made his first appearance in a Town shirt, the former Portsmouth frontman having been training on his own prior to joining the Blues just under a fortnight ago. New keeper David Cornell was in goal with Janoi Donacien at right-back, youngster Tommy Smith on the left and Luke Woolfenden and James Wilson, making his first appearance of pre-season after a calf injury, the centre-halves. In midfield, Emyr Huws was joined by Brett McGavin and Jon Nolan with Jack Lankester and Alan Judge on the right and left respectively either side of Hawkins up front.

Striker James Norwood was on the bench having not previously been involved in any of the Blues’ friendlies. Armando Dobra, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba were also among the subs. Kane Vincent-Young, who has been suffering with a minor thigh problem, Cole Skuse, who would have started but for a minor niggle, Kayden Jackson and Myles Kenlock (thigh) were all absent having not featured against West Ham in midweek. Former Blue Paul Digby started for Cambridge in their midfield. Skuse, Vincent-Young, Kenlock, Jackson, skipper Luke Chambers, Teddy Bishop, Stephen Ward, Freddie Sears, Aaron Drinan, Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Toto Nsiala and Gwion Edwards, who picked up a groin problem against West Ham all watched from the stands. Following a minute’s applause for Carol Looker, a long-time supporter and volunteer at Cambridge, the game got under way in steady rain and a breeze.

On six Hawkins made his height count as the Blues defended a number of corners in the sixth minute. From the third, Harry Darling headed over. Three minutes later, Donacien blocked a Luke Hannant strike and the Blues were forced to defend another corner. Town played themselves into bother in the 11th minute, Woolfenden’s ball to Smith following a throw-in falling short and Paul Mullin seizing on it, however, the U’s were unable to make anything of the opportunity. The home side were having the better of the opening spell and but on 16 Huws saw a strike blocked. Four minutes later, Darling headed wide from another Cambridge corner. The Blues were seeing more of the ball but without spending much time in the Cambridge final third. On 27, U’s skipper Greg Taylor reached a free-kick which had been sent in from the left but couldn’t divert it towards goal from a tight angle. Cambridge had their best chance of the half in the 32nd minute following a long spell of Town possession which had ultimately gone nowhere. After the ball was lost, the home side broke quickly and Harvey Knibbs hit low across the face from the right but just in front of the sliding Liam O’Neil. Town continued to see most of the ball but without creating an openng, while Cambridge didn’t threaten again until the 43rd minute when Knibbs saw a shot blocked. A minute later, Nolan found Lankester in the area on the left. The academy product tried to trick his way into space to shoot but was eventually crowded out. Moments later, the whistle ended a half in which the home side had been on top for the most part and had the best of the chances. The Blues had struggled to get a foothold in the game with Cambridge having looked the more dangerous team in the early stages, winning a number of corners. Town gradually started to get on top, passing the ball around at length at times but without creating anything until Lankester’s opportunity just before the break. Cambridge keeper Dimi Mitov’s only involvement had been catching a couple of crosses in from the right. The Blues had looked to use Hawkins’s aerial presence to get the ball forward quickly on one or two occasions but without too much success. Cambridge: Mitov, Knoyle, Iredale, Digby, Taylor (c), Darling, Hannant, O’Neil, Mullin, Hoolahan, Knibbs. Subs: Trialist, Dallas, Dunk, Trialist, Ironside, Simper, Knowles, Bennett, Neal, Dickens. Town: Cornell, Donacien, Woolfenden, Wilson, Smith, Huws, McGavin, Nolan, Lankester, Hawkins, Judge. Subs: Holy, Ndaba, El Mizouni, Dobra, Folami, Norwood. Referee: Alan Dale.

MonkeyAlan added 14:01 - Aug 29

Rubbish Lambert. Rubbish Evans. -1

skankerman added 14:07 - Aug 29

Listening to the game we are poor again, can't see how this breeds any confidence

Hopefully better 2nd half 1

BlockJJ added 14:29 - Aug 29

Wonderful, going long ball in a friendly V Cambridge. 0

Marcus added 14:37 - Aug 29

Losing 1-0, sounds like we played ok but nothing outstanding. Constant subs make it confusing. Would be nice to win but it is just a work out against a very average team. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 14:38 - Aug 29

We won't do anything this season. The blue tinted glasses brigade are going to be disappointed as well as the realists who have their head out of the clouds. How long before fans turn on our owner? Why does he get endless patience and time from the fans in the face of chronic abject failure?! Can any of the happy clappers answer me that, I'm fascinated... -1

Dolphinblue added 14:46 - Aug 29

#thenegcrew......STOP F......KING WHINING!!!!!! Season hasnt even begun yet.....this site is a whinge fest......COYB! 1

Dolphinblue added 14:47 - Aug 29

Gonna be a great season COYB! 0

