Taylor: Jackson, Vincent-Young and Skuse Close to Returning to Training

Saturday, 29th Aug 2020 18:08 Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor says Cole Skuse should be back in training in the next couple of days with Kayden Jackson and Kane Vincent-Young perhaps joining him, while Gwion Edwards and Myles Kenlock were left out of today’s game at Cambridge as a precaution. Jackson has missed the last two games but Taylor says last season’s 11-goal joint-top scorer should train this week. “He had a little groin injury which [may be down to] the time the lads have been out and coming back in,” he said. “Just back kicking a ball again he’s just had a little tweak. He’s played through it and he was still feeling the pain so we decided to get a scan done. “He’s just going to be a couple of weeks, so he’s maybe got a week left or maybe even a couple of days so he’ll be back in training next week.” Cole Skuse has also been absent for the last two friendlies but wasn’t far away from playing today, Taylor says. “He just had a little tweak during the week,” he continued. “It was a close call today whether he played or not but the manager made the decision that he’s better off missing today, so he’s back in training at the start of the week. It was just a slip and he opened his knee a little bit.” Right-back Vincent-Young is a week or so away from returning having also been sidelined for the last two matches. “He’s feeling his achilles but I think that was just a result of hard grounds and being out for so long, he’s been out for nearly a year [having undergone groin surgery]. Hopefully he’ll be back in the next few days, maybe back training next week.” Myles Kenlock and Gwion Edwards have also been sidelined with minor niggled and like Jackson, Skuse, Vincent-Young and most of the other senior players, watched today’s match from the stand. “Myles just had a tight thigh and it was just a precaution of pulling him out today,” Taylor said. “Gwion on Tuesday felt his groin a little bit. Again, a bit of a precaution. “We’re just aware of lads having been out for so long and just bringing them back too early. So we’re just giving the extra days to make sure they’re fine for next week.” Stephen Ward was among those watching from the stand but Taylor says that wasn’t down to injury. “Not at all,” he said. “Wardy’s got his game minutes, he’s played more than enough minutes, as have quite a few of the lads now, it’s just about having that equal share across everybody. “Obviously Janoi [Donacien] had to go and play today because there isn’t another right-back, that’s why he had another game. He’s picked up a little knock, hopefully he’ll be fine in the next couple of days.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments