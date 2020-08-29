Dobra in Albania U21 Squad

Saturday, 29th Aug 2020 20:44

Blues youngster Armando Dobra has been named in the Albania U21 squad for their European Championships qualifiers against Austria and Andorra during the September international break.

The Albanians face the Austrians away in Ried-innkreis on Friday 4th September and Andorra at home in Elbasan on Tuesday 8th September. The Albanians are currently fourth in Group Three, which England top.

The call-up means the 19-year-old will miss Town's opening game of the season, the Carabao Cup tie against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, and the EFL Trophy game against Arsenal’s U21s the following Tuesday.

Dobra is yet to win a cap at U21 level, although he was called into the squad for their game against Kosovo in March which was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The London-born forward, who qualifies for England and Kosovo as well as Albania, previously won seven U19 caps, scoring once.

Meanwhile, former Blues loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been added to the full England squad for the Nations League ties in Iceland and Denmark during the international break.

The 23-year-old Arsenal right-back or winger was with Town during the 2015/16 season, making 23 starts and nine sub appearances, scoring twice.





Photo: Matchday Images