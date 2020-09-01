U23s at Felixstowe & Walton Tonight

Tuesday, 1st Sep 2020 09:24 Town’s U23s face Felixstowe & Walton in a pre-season friendly at the Goldstar Ground this evening with a limited number of fans able to watch the game (KO 7.45pm). The Seasiders are permitted to accommodate 400 supporters for the match with no advanced ticketing and admission on a first-come, first-served basis. Turnstiles will open at 6.15pm and will close once the 400 capacity has been reached. Entry is £5 for adults, £3 for concessions (65 and over) and free for under-16s when accompanied by an adult. Felixstowe & Walton season ticket holders can gain free entry, although donations are welcome. Tips for tonight’s match v @IpswichTown U23’s-

💴 Cash only at turnstile (our new card system isn’t quite ready).

😷Bring a mask. You’ll need one if entering clubhouse.

📱Track & Trace. Download the https://t.co/qzkozvfbrF before your visit to save time(manual option available) pic.twitter.com/vsqxs8XITx— Felixstowe & Walton Utd FC (@Felixseasiders) September 1, 2020 So far during pre-season, Town’s U23s have drawn 1-1 at home to Stowmarket, then beat Bury Town 5-1, also at Playford Road, before Town XIs featuring U23s players lost 2-0 at Needham Market and drew 0-0 at Coggeshall last Tuesday. On Friday, they lost 2-1 to Norwich City at Playford Road, Liam Gibbs scoring the Blues’ goal. Blues legend Terry Butcher has joined U23s manager Gerard Nash on the touchline throughout their pre-season programme.

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



PortmanTerrorist added 09:58 - Sep 1

Maybe Terry can turn the eternal promise of our academy into one that delivers players at the rate ME wanted years ago. As for the game, hope the lads have the strength of character to understand it is an opportunity to shine and push into the senior squad, rather than a demotion. Think PL is playing mind games with things like the Photo Shoot....it can work....sometimes on some people. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments