U23s at Felixstowe & Walton Tonight
Tuesday, 1st Sep 2020 09:24
Town’s U23s face Felixstowe & Walton in a pre-season friendly at the Goldstar Ground this evening with a limited number of fans able to watch the game (KO 7.45pm).
The Seasiders are permitted to accommodate 400 supporters for the match with no advanced ticketing and admission on a first-come, first-served basis.
Turnstiles will open at 6.15pm and will close once the 400 capacity has been reached.
Entry is £5 for adults, £3 for concessions (65 and over) and free for under-16s when accompanied by an adult.
Felixstowe & Walton season ticket holders can gain free entry, although donations are welcome.
So far during pre-season, Town’s U23s have drawn 1-1 at home to Stowmarket, then beat Bury Town 5-1, also at Playford Road, before Town XIs featuring U23s players lost 2-0 at Needham Market and drew 0-0 at Coggeshall last Tuesday.
On Friday, they lost 2-1 to Norwich City at Playford Road, Liam Gibbs scoring the Blues’ goal.
Blues legend Terry Butcher has joined U23s manager Gerard Nash on the touchline throughout their pre-season programme.
Photo: Contributed
