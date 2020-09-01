O'Neill: Downes Offers Nowhere Near Our Valuation
Tuesday, 1st Sep 2020 14:41
Town have confirmed that they have turned down two bids for midfielder Flynn Downes from a Premier League club, understood to be Crystal Palace.
The two offers, one of just over £1 million and the other of approaching £2 million plus top-ups, were received in the last couple of weeks, TWTD having revealed the Eagles’ interest in the Brentwood-born schemer at the start of July.
Downes has subsequently made it known he would be interested in the move and has handed in a transfer request with owner Marcus Evans outlining the club’s position to him.
Evans is understood to have no plans to offload any of the club’s prized assets this summer, despite the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis.
And, while every player has his price, Town would want an overall deal, including clauses such as appearance milestones, worth significantly more than the figures currently being reported if they were to sell the England U20 international.
The Blues were previously reported to be holding out for £4 million, presumably plus substantial add-ons, while claims the Blues are looking for a fee of £8 million would appear unlikely in the current market.
Downes, who we understand has recently taken on a new agent, is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season.
“We have received two bids for Flynn over the last week or two but they are nowhere near the club’s valuation,” general manager football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site.
“Marcus rejected them straight away and he has spoken personally to Flynn to make him aware of the club’s position.
“Every player strives to play at the highest level and Flynn is no different. We fully understand why a move to the Premier League would appeal to him but until the club receives an offer that meets our valuation, there is no decision to make.
“We want to keep Flynn here because he is seen as a key part of our plans. We certainly don’t welcome offers for him but we have to be realistic and accept that the good, young players we have here are going to attract interest. That doesn’t mean we have to sell them and the owner has proved that.
“Flynn understands the situation and is just getting on with his football. He’s been here 10 years, come through the academy and is now a first-team regular and in all that time, he has been fully committed to the club. While he’s here, it will always be that way because that’s the sort of person he is.”
Asked last week whether he would be a Town player this season, Downes responded: “Hopefully, obviously we’ll see. You can never say for sure, but hopefully I will be.”
Quizzed on whether he was aware of any interest, he added: “I’ve heard little bits and bobs but I’m just focusing on the football, that’s all I can say really, I’m focusing on the football and everything else will be taken care of. That’s sort of it.”
Palace first made their interest in Downes known to the Blues in January with sporting director Dougie Freedman at Town’s game at Blackpool at the end of February as the Selhurst Park club continued an ongoing watching brief.
West Ham, who Downes supports and who he faced in a friendly at Portman Road last Tuesday, also made their interest known to Town in January, while Fulham are among the other clubs to have been keeping tabs on the schemer. Reports of interest from Arsenal are understood to be wide of the mark.
