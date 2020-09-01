O'Neill: Downes Offers Nowhere Near Our Valuation

Tuesday, 1st Sep 2020 14:41 Town have confirmed that they have turned down two bids for midfielder Flynn Downes from a Premier League club, understood to be Crystal Palace. The two offers, one of just over £1 million and the other of approaching £2 million plus top-ups, were received in the last couple of weeks, TWTD having revealed the Eagles’ interest in the Brentwood-born schemer at the start of July. Downes has subsequently made it known he would be interested in the move and has handed in a transfer request with owner Marcus Evans outlining the club’s position to him. Evans is understood to have no plans to offload any of the club’s prized assets this summer, despite the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis. And, while every player has his price, Town would want an overall deal, including clauses such as appearance milestones, worth significantly more than the figures currently being reported if they were to sell the England U20 international. The Blues were previously reported to be holding out for £4 million, presumably plus substantial add-ons, while claims the Blues are looking for a fee of £8 million would appear unlikely in the current market. Downes, who we understand has recently taken on a new agent, is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season. “We have received two bids for Flynn over the last week or two but they are nowhere near the club’s valuation,” general manager football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site. “Marcus rejected them straight away and he has spoken personally to Flynn to make him aware of the club’s position. “Every player strives to play at the highest level and Flynn is no different. We fully understand why a move to the Premier League would appeal to him but until the club receives an offer that meets our valuation, there is no decision to make. “We want to keep Flynn here because he is seen as a key part of our plans. We certainly don’t welcome offers for him but we have to be realistic and accept that the good, young players we have here are going to attract interest. That doesn’t mean we have to sell them and the owner has proved that. “Flynn understands the situation and is just getting on with his football. He’s been here 10 years, come through the academy and is now a first-team regular and in all that time, he has been fully committed to the club. While he’s here, it will always be that way because that’s the sort of person he is.” Asked last week whether he would be a Town player this season, Downes responded: “Hopefully, obviously we’ll see. You can never say for sure, but hopefully I will be.” Quizzed on whether he was aware of any interest, he added: “I’ve heard little bits and bobs but I’m just focusing on the football, that’s all I can say really, I’m focusing on the football and everything else will be taken care of. That’s sort of it.” Palace first made their interest in Downes known to the Blues in January with sporting director Dougie Freedman at Town’s game at Blackpool at the end of February as the Selhurst Park club continued an ongoing watching brief. West Ham, who Downes supports and who he faced in a friendly at Portman Road last Tuesday, also made their interest known to Town in January, while Fulham are among the other clubs to have been keeping tabs on the schemer. Reports of interest from Arsenal are understood to be wide of the mark.

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 14:48 - Sep 1

Even if Palace don't offer anywhere near what we want all what will happen now is that you'll end up with a player between and betwixt and relatively unhappy.

As mentioned well gone are the days when players show loyalty and to be honest you really can't blame him now that we are in the depths of the 3rd tier and he really won't further himself much more here. 2

rickw added 15:02 - Sep 1

If they pay around 2m for him with that fee he won't be considered a first team player, and he should be good enough for that 1

Coco added 15:04 - Sep 1

'Downes, who we understand has recently taken on a new agent' 1

Len_Brennan added 15:21 - Sep 1

The fact they their offers are so far from a reasonable valuation & he has handed in a transfer request is a worry. Flynn & his agent have to recognise the absurdity in Palace's offers; if they really value him it should be reflected in their bids, particularly with the salary cap actually increasing his value to us, a team not wishing to sell nor needing to sell and looking to build a team around him in a push for promotion. 1

arc added 15:30 - Sep 1

£1m is the change down the back of the sofa for a Premier League club, and Downes is utterly crucial for us in the season ahead. With him playing at his best, we have something to build around. Without him, we're playing Skuse or McGavin in his role and going nowhere. We have to hold the line here: £10m plus add-ons. 1

BlueSwede added 15:33 - Sep 1

The Bosman-ruling made it a players market and made it possible for them to play out a contract and then leave for notinng. In my opinion, that goes both ways, the players should honour the contract they have signed and it is up to the club to decide if they stay or go as long as they are under contract.

That's the position Arsenal is in with Özil and Real Madrid with Bale. And the situation for Willian for Chelsea and Thiago Silva for PSG. 1

unknown100 added 15:36 - Sep 1

I’d rather we did some swap deals and get some Palace players, obviously not first team players but kinda like the mings deal, 2-4 million is not going to get reinvested and we probably couldn’t lure these players on other terms? 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:42 - Sep 1

Luckily Downes is contracted to 2023 which means we are in a strong position. 5 million plus him back on loan for 2 years ( Palace pay all his wages) Wickham on loan (Palace pay all his wages), add ons and a sell on clause plz.



We won't get anywhere near that but its what id like 1

blues1 added 15:43 - Sep 1

Blue Swede. I agree with ur points. Tho I dont think holding a player to his contract if he wants to go, is necessarily the right thing to do. Players who dont want to be at a club, rarely perform well for that team, and it can also cause unrest among the team, which is the last thing you need. Ozil is a perfect example of a player not giving a toss. So if he wants to go, let him. Providing we get an acceptable offer. The fee may be a little lower now tho, i think, as we wont have to pay up his contract, if he has indeed asked for a move. 1

blues1 added 15:46 - Sep 1

Timmy h. Agree with what ur saying. But I dont think he'd further himself if he went. Hes unlikely to get in the palace team, with the midfielders they already have there. So while financially better for him, could end up like most young players who move up to prem lge too early. And never be heard of again, and end up back in lower leagues, or even non league. 1

BlueSwede added 15:55 - Sep 1

blues1: I totally agree with you in everything you write. And it's can be an incentive for promissing players to come to the club if they see that others are released to go on to bigger things as well.

The difference between the two players is that Özil has had his career allready with a World Cup-winners medal and don't need to prove anything so he can be a j**k. Downs has almost his whole career in front of him and can't afford to not give a toss during the two whole seasons he has left of his contract. And agree: it's all about the money. 1

afcfee added 15:57 - Sep 1

Think we should hold strong for another year at least, he has a great head and isn't going to underperform and lower his own value, we could be a championship team in 12 months (although unlikely) we would then be in a much better position to sell then. 1

