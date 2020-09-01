Second Palace Downes Bid £1.6m

Tuesday, 1st Sep 2020 16:45

TWTD understands Crystal Palace’s second rebuffed offer for Blues midfielder Flynn Downes was just £1.6 million.

The bid was turned down at the end of last week, after an earlier offer of just over £1 million had been rejected.

Earlier today Blues general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill said the Eagles’ offers for Downes were “nowhere near the club’s valuation” of the academy product and that the bids were turned down straight away by owner Marcus Evans.

Despite Downes having subsequently made a transfer request, it appears his departure for Selhurst Park is far from a fait accompli with Evans not looking to sell despite the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis and Palace currently some distance away from a figure which would tempt him into changing his mind.

The Blues were previously reported to be holding out for £4 million for Downes and an initial fee at around that level or towards £5 million plus substantial top-up clauses, such as appearance milestones, would almost certainly receive more serious consideration. Claims that the Blues are after £8 million would appear unlikely in the current market.

Downes, who we understand has recently taken on a new agent, is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season.

TWTD revealed that Palace were keen on the 21-year-old in early July with sporting director Dougie Freedman having been at the Blues' game at Blackpool at the end of February as the Eagles continued an ongoing watching brief having first made contact with the Blues in January.

West Ham, who Downes supports and who he faced in a friendly at Portman Road last Tuesday, also made their interest known to Town in January, while Fulham are among the other clubs to have been keeping tabs on the Brentwood-born schemer. Reports of interest from Arsenal are understood to be wide of the mark.





Photo: Matchday Images

Nobbysnuts added 16:52 - Sep 1

P#ss takers..... whoever thought teams like crystal Palace would be pulling our pants down.... how the once mighty have fallen... we are just a laughing stock...... -1

ArnieM added 16:59 - Sep 1

Piss off PalArse 0

Terry_Nutkins added 17:01 - Sep 1

Things are not great but I don't see how Palace are pulling our pants down when we are rejecting the bids.... 1

TrueBlue66 added 17:01 - Sep 1

That's very insulting. 0

Westover added 17:03 - Sep 1

I say accept it with 50% sell on plus Townsend and Zaha on a season loan. 0

Mark added 17:03 - Sep 1

Good, I am glad the bid is so low as it makes it much easier to reject it without upsetting Downes.



Ipswich SHOULD (cough, cough) get promoted this season and Flynn would be worth multiple times that as a quality Championship player.



If we sell our stars so cheaply what would be the point in pumping money into the academy? We should only sell for top prices, and then reinvest some of it. Of course, in League One it is almost impossible to reinvest given the wage cap. Another reason not to let Downes go as he is on a pre-wage cap contract. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:04 - Sep 1

Never sell another player to palace on principle 0

carlisleaway added 17:04 - Sep 1

Absolutely ridiculous, I appreciate that we are in a lower division.......but if Downes gives for a low fee, the club will lose face with those fans that have stuck with them. Make him play as he has a contract until 2022 then sell if we don’t get promoted . It is as always all about money, in no way will he be playing regular football for CPFC 0

Northstandveteran added 17:07 - Sep 1

Take the money



Get on the pi$$. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:14 - Sep 1

P take off an offer but we invite derisory offers from clubs same as Brighton for Dobra because we normally and have a history of selling for well under market value. We are reeping the last few years of underselling our players unfortunately 1

hadleighboyblue added 17:14 - Sep 1

Stupid offer , get to £4m and start talking 0

blues1 added 17:15 - Sep 1

Nobbysnuts. Just the sort of stupid comment somexmake on here. "Palace are pulling our pants down"? How they doing that then? Weve rejected their bids. Stop using every story to simply slag the club off? Try being realistic and sensible with ur comments now and then. 1

ThaiBlue added 17:26 - Sep 1

Crystal pizz off! 0