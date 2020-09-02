Brown Nets Twice From Spot as U23s Win at Felixstowe & Walton

Wednesday, 2nd Sep 2020 00:01 by James Ager Zak Brown netted two penalties after trialist Jack Hanson had opened the scoring as a young Town U23s side beat Felixstowe & Walton 3-0 at The Goldstar Ground in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening. The Blues fielded three trialists in their starting line-up with Hanson - who was with Swaffham Town last season - joined in midfield by Nigerian wideman Jesse Nwabueze, who has been with Crystal Palace's academy for the past couple of years. Ex-Wimbledon scholar Bert White again started in goal after appearing in last week's friendly at Coggeshall. After a fairly even opening, Town had the first meaningful effort on goal on the quarter-hour mark when Nwabueze's cross from the right found Brown at the back post, but his low shot was well blocked by Seasiders captain Josh Kerridge. However, two minutes later the Blues did open the scoring. Frenchman Allan Viral crossed for Brown who slid in and saw his close-range effort rebound off the bar, but the ball fell kindly to the on-rushing Hanson who produced a controlled first-time volley to beat home keeper Callum Robinson. Moments after the restart, one-time Town schoolboy Rhys Henry cut in from the left and attempted to lob the bouncing ball over White, but the keeper retreated and prevented the ball from crossing his line. On 20 Brown, was was red-carded for dissent in last week's 0-0 friendly draw at Coggeshall, doubled Town's advantage from the penalty spot when he sent Robinson the wrong way after Nwabueze, who spent time with Dundalk when a schoolboy living in Ireland, had been dragged down in the box by Kerridge to halt a positive run forward. Ten minutes later Henry saw a fierce effort well saved by White, shortly before Nwabueze - who had caused a number of problems for the Felixstowe defence - was substituted after picking up an injury. The young Blues, who were led by Adem Atay with Gerard Nash and Bryan Klug also in the dugout, twice came close to increasing their advantage shortly after the interval; Brown forced Robinson into a smart save down low before Zanda Siziba then fired a shot just over the bar. On 61 referee Neil Howlett awarded Town another spot-kick when sub Ola Bello burst into the box and was tripped by Caleb Palmer. Brown again stepped up and calmly sent Robinson the wrong way for a second time. Five minutes later the hosts nearly reduced the deficit when Town conceded possession at the back, but striker Miles Powell flashed his shot across goal and just wide of the far post. At the other end, a fine through ball from Alfie Cutbush released striker Colin Oppong who beat the offside trap but he was denied by Robinson, who got out quickly to make a good block. Powell then headed a right-sided cross straight at Antoni Bort, shortly before Town's sub keeper did well to parry Ollie Canfer's shot and was then grateful to see Cameron Stewart get back to the goal line to keep Jordan Matthews's follow-up chipped effort out. As the game entered the final ten minutes, Siziba curled a free-kick over the wall and just wide from 20 yards out, before his cross was glanced just wide by Stewart, who will have been disappointed not to have at least hit the target from six yards out. There was no more goalmouth action to report and for the most part, the Blues looked comfortable and few will argue that they thoroughly deserved the win. Elkan Baggott, who up until recently has been in quarantine after returning from an Indonesian U19s training camp, defended well and Siziba was at the heart of much of Town's good play following his introduction. Brown was a constant threat to the hosts' defence and dispatched both penalties with confidence, while other goalscorer Hanson showed some neat touches and took his goal well. Town XI: White (Bort 62), Crowe (Hanson 74), Knock, Kabongolo (Wyss 46), Baggott (Stewart 68), Chirewa (Cutbush 62), Hanson (Bello 57), Viral (Oppong 49), Nwabueze (Siziba 34), Bareck, Z Brown. Att: 368.

