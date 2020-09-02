Downes Could Be Sent Out on Loan If Palace Successful in Pursuit

Wednesday, 2nd Sep 2020 09:42 Flynn Downes reportedly could be sent out on loan by Crystal Palace if they are successful in their pursuit of the Blues midfielder. The Eagles have made two offers for the 21-year-old, the first of just over £1 million and the second £1.6 million, over the last couple of weeks. Both were immediately dismissed by Town owner Marcus Evans with general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill saying yesterday that they were “nowhere near the club’s valuation”. Downes subsequently made it known he would be interested in the move and handed in a transfer request before Evans spoke to him outlining the club’s position with the Blues in no hurry to sell the midfielder, who joined the academy aged seven. According to The Athletic, Palace’s attempt to recruit Downes is part of a wider plan at Selhurst Park to bring in younger players to reduce the average age of the squad. They say Downes wouldn’t be initially be viewed as a player to go straight into their first team but as one for the future who might be cover for those in the senior side or sent out on loan. If a deal were to be agreed between the clubs - and as things stand they are a long way apart - then the Blues could be interested in Downes returning to Portman Road on loan. However, it seems likely Palace would want the England U20 international to play at Championship level rather than in League One. Town were previously reported to be holding out for £4 million for Downes, TWTD readers' Player of the Year in 2019/20, and an initial fee at around that level or towards £5 million plus substantial top-up clauses, such as appearance milestones, would almost certainly receive more serious consideration. Claims that the Blues are after £8 million would appear unlikely in the current market. Downes, who we understand has recently taken on a new agent, is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season. TWTD revealed that Palace were keen on the 21-year-old in early July with their sporting director Dougie Freedman having been at the Blues' game at Blackpool at the end of February as the Eagles continued an ongoing watching brief having first made contact with Town in January. West Ham, who Downes supports and who he faced in a friendly at Portman Road last Tuesday, also made their interest known to the Blues in January, while Fulham are among the other clubs to have been keeping tabs on the Brentwood-born schemer. Reports of interest from Arsenal are understood to be wide of the mark.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



OwainG1992 added 09:55 - Sep 2

Truly not enjoying all this.

Feels very much he will not be a town player come the end of the window.

It culd allow plyaers 0

OwainG1992 added 09:56 - Sep 2

Bloody phone.

Could allow players to step up.

Dozell etc. 0

rozeeboy added 10:07 - Sep 2

What bugs me are these additional clauses. It puts the gamble of a players future at the feet of the selling club. In this example, we get the £4M off the bat but we may never get the additional £1M if he never reaches these milestones through his development stalling, injury or team selections. The same with a sell-on clause, what if he spends the rest of his career at Palace?



If Palace want him then pay the £5M (or more if we can get it) and he's your problem. If he gets injured, or falls out of favour with the manager, we are not hit in the pocket. Palace want him, they take the gamble and not us!!



Rant over!!



PS - I'm sure these deals are more complex than this

PPS - I want him to stay

0

Fatboy added 10:07 - Sep 2

We need certain players to step up even if Downes stays! 0

Len_Brennan added 10:09 - Sep 2

This would make no sense for us, even if he were sent back here for that loan. Most of us are if the view that his value will only go up with another season under his belt, even in League 1; if we were to (somehow) get promoted that rise in value would be even greater. So why would sell now with 3 years (2 +1) left on his contract. And for Downes, he won't even be playing in the Premier League if he joins them. He has already played Championship football with us & has to feel that promotion is a fair possibility this season.

Can it really be down to wages in the main? I guess the salary cap ended any chance his agent had of boosting his salary with us & to be fair, all players are 1 bad tackle away from missing out on the dream of playing for a top flight club on a life changing contract, so it's understandable to want to take the chance when it comes. But, he has to recognise the ridiculousness of the Palace offer & consider if it's worth ending things here on a sour note for a year of loan play at Luton perhaps. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments