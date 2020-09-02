Taylor: Pre-Season Good But Mistakes Must Be Eradicated
Wednesday, 2nd Sep 2020 09:55
Assistant boss Stuart Taylor says the Blues’ pre-season has been good, despite not knowing quite what to expect when the squad reassembled at Playford Road on July 22nd having been away from the club since 2019/20 was suspended on March 13th.
In terms of friendly results, the Blues won only twice, the 4-0 and 1-0 victories over Colchester in the 75-minute double header at the JobServe Community Stadium.
They were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham at the North Londoners' new stadium, then 4-1 by West Ham at Portman Road before the 1-0 loss to League Two Cambridge United on Saturday.
Nevertheless, Taylor’s view of pre-season overall is positive but while frustrated by some aspects of the games.
“I think pre-season has been good, and I use the word good because going into it we didn’t really know what to expect,” Taylor said.
“Nobody had experience of how you come back from lockdown, but the way we looked at it was that it was like lads coming back from a long-term injury and treated it that way, a little bit softly, softly, making sure we didn’t break them [by taking it] too quickly.
“We’ll always have a rigorous pre-season where the lads work really hard and they’ve done that, but over a longer period of time.
“We brought them in a week earlier than most clubs have done just to make sure that we’re giving them that extra week to blend them in.
“There’s been lots of good stuff in the games, there have been one or two things that we’ve been disappointed with, ie Saturday, but it’s a learning curve and it’s just making sure we eradicate the mistakes and making sure that we continue to do the right things.”
Town’s season starts on Saturday with the Carabao Cup tie at home to Bristol Rovers, then the EFL Trophy group game against Arsenal’s U21s next Tuesday, also at Portman Road.
Asked whether those matches will be treated like additional pre-season fixtures ahead of the League One opener against Wigan Athletic at home and live on Sky on Sunday 13th September, Taylor said: “There are two ways to look at it, you can turn around and say that we’ll use them as pre-season games, which I think a lot of clubs are going to do.
“Or the gaffer might just turn around and say ‘I’m going to go with my team and keep the jersey’.
“I’m not too sure what he’s going to go and do. I think that’s that a discussion that will happen throughout the week but come Thursday or Friday I’m sure the gaffer will have an idea of what he’s definitely going to go and do.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]