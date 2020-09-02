Town Issue iFollow Match Streaming Details
Wednesday, 2nd Sep 2020 12:15
Town have issued details of how fans will be able to watch matches via iFollow Ipswich once the season gets under way.
The Blues begin their 2020/21 campaign on Saturday when the face Bristol Rovers at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup with an EFL Trophy game against Arsenalâ€™s U21s at Portman Road on Tuesday. Their League One fixtures start on Sunday 13th September when Wigan Athletic visit Suffolk.
While matches are being played behind closed doors or with limited crowds, season ticket holders can watch league games for free via iFollow with other supporters able to watch most matches at a cost of Â£10. The club has issued question and answers outlining how things will work.
â€¨So for anyone who doesnâ€™t know, what is iFollow?
Itâ€™s run under the EFL umbrella with a vast majority of clubs from the EFL having their own iFollow service. Over the last couple of years clubs have been allowed to stream games live that arenâ€™t played at the weekend and donâ€™t clash with Skyâ€™s live coverage.
With 2020/21 starting behind closed doors though, the EFL and Sky have struck up a deal that now allows clubs to stream their league games live regardless of when they are played. And season ticket holders can watch home league games for free.
â€¨â€¨If Iâ€™m a Town season ticket holder how do I watch home games then?â€¨
â€¨â€¨How do I do that?
â€¨â€¨So what happens after that?
â€¨â€¨When do I receive my promotion code?â€¨
But Townâ€™s first league game of the season, against Wigan on Sunday 13th September, is live on Sky. How will this be different?
The club will be passing on email addresses of all season ticket holders to EFL Digital for this match. This is for the sole purpose of EFL Digital providing free access to the live streaming to season ticket holders who correspond to the email addresses provided. Please check the EFL Digital Privacy Policy for any concerns
If you do not want your email address passed on to Endeavor Streaming, please contact ifollowipswich@itfc.co.uk and your email address will be withheld but you will not receive iFollow access to the Wigan match. The email address the club have for you MUST match the email address you use for iFollow access.
Do season ticket holders get free access to watch cup games at Portman Road as well, like Saturdayâ€™s Carabao Cup tie or the EFL Trophy matches?â€¨
How do I watch cup games then?
How do I do that?â€¨
â€¨â€¨What about away matches, is iFollow showing them live as well?â€¨
What if Iâ€™m not a season ticket holder, can I still watch the streaming?â€¨
â€¨â€¨Will season ticket holders get free access to iFollow to watch home league games all through 2020/21?â€¨
â€¨â€¨Step By Step
Below is a step by step guide for all season ticket holders to follow to ensure you can watch Townâ€™s home league games live on iFollow.â€¨â€¨
1. You must register for an iFollow account or have an existing iFollow account to be able to watch live streaming. Click here to register.
â€¨â€¨2. Make a note of your details on iFollow including password.â€¨â€¨
3. Make sure your email address on iFollow is the same as your email address on your account on the clubâ€™s ticketing partner, SeatGeek, and that itâ€™s valid. If itâ€™s not, update your email address at tickets.itfc.co.uk. Your email address MUST be the same on both. Â Â
4. Make sure your iFollow account is working okay. If not, email iFollow@efl.com with details.
5. Follow the link on the club website and iFollow on matchday to watch live streaming.
6. To be able to watch Townâ€™s game against Wigan live on iFollow, you must have your â€˜customerâ€™ details up to date on SeatGeek and have your iFollow account in place by 3pm on Tuesday 8th September.â€¨Â Â
Who Can Watch What on iFollow
â€¨Home league games (not televised live by Sky)
â€¨*Season ticket holders will get free access via a match promo code sent by the club the day before the game. A different code will be sent for each home league match.â€¨â€¨
*Non-season ticket holders can buy a match pass for Â£10. â€¨
Home league games (televised live by Sky)
â€¨*Season ticket holders will be given free access to iFollow streaming. No promo code will be sent.â€¨â€¨
*No access to live streaming for non-season ticket holders â€¨
Away league games (not televised live by Sky)
â€¨*All supporters can buy a match pass at Â£10â€¨â€¨
Away league games (televised live by Sky)
â€¨*No access to live streaming for Town fans
â€¨â€¨Carabao Cup first round v Bristol Rovers
â€¨*This game is only available to watch for Town fans based in the UK at Â£10 for a match pass
â€¨â€¨*No access to overseas supporters.
*Full details to follow but match passes expected to be available at home and overseas at Â£10 if applicable.
â€¨â€¨EFL Trophy gamesâ€¨
*All supporters can buy a match pass at Â£10. â€¨
Live televised cup gamesâ€¨
*No live streaming available.
â€¨â€¨Techie Tip
Click here for the web browsers to use or here for details of the mobile club app that allows you to access iFollow and the live streaming. â€¨
Who to Contact
Having trouble with your iFollow account then email iFollow@efl.com. â€¨â€¨Email ifollowipswich@itfc.co.uk if you donâ€™t want your email address passed on to EFL Digital. This will mean you will be unable to access live streaming of the Wigan game on Sunday 13th September. â€¨
See iFollow Ipswich for questions and answers on the iFollow service for home and overseas subscribers.
If you are struggling to login to your SeatGeek account please email the Ticket Office at mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk.
