Town XI Playing Friendly at Lowestoft
Thursday, 3rd Sep 2020 13:44

A Town XI will play a friendly against Lowestoft Town at Crown Meadow on Tuesday 8th September (KO 7.30pm).

Itâ€™s likely to be an U23s side similar to the one which beat Felixstowe & Walton 3-0 on Tuesday that takes on the Trawlerboys.

Lowestoft say they will be announcing further information on the permitted attendance, ticketing and covid measures shortly.

Meanwhile, the U18s are in behind-closed-doors friendly action at Spurs on Saturday.


