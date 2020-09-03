Town XI Playing Friendly at Lowestoft
Thursday, 3rd Sep 2020 13:44
A Town XI will play a friendly against Lowestoft Town at Crown Meadow on Tuesday 8th September (KO 7.30pm).
Itâ€™s likely to be an U23s side similar to the one which beat Felixstowe & Walton 3-0 on Tuesday that takes on the Trawlerboys.
Lowestoft say they will be announcing further information on the permitted attendance, ticketing and covid measures shortly.
Meanwhile, the U18s are in behind-closed-doors friendly action at Spurs on Saturday.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]