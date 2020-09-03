Downes Given Time Off to Clear His Head Following Palace Interest

Thursday, 3rd Sep 2020 15:07 Manager Paul Lambert has given midfielder Flynn Downes a couple of days off “to clear his head” following Crystal Palace’s offers and the 21-year-old handing in a transfer request. Lambert says Downes won’t be involved in Saturday’s opening game of the season, the Carabao Cup first round tie against Bristol Rovers at Portman Road. As previously reported, Town rebuffed offers from the Eagles of £1.2 million and then £1.6 million with the England U20 international subsequently making it known to the club that he would be interested in the move. "Flynn has trained all week but it’s an unsettling time for him at the moment and he’s only a young lad," Lambert told the club site. "It’s the first time in his career he is experiencing this situation and it can be difficult, especially at his age. "I have spoken to him and told him to have a couple of days off. It will give him time to clear his head and then he’ll be back with us again next week. "He’s a very talented player so I’m not surprised there has been interest in him but the bids we have had are nowhere near the valuation that the owner is looking for, and rightly so. "I’d expect Flynn to be with us when the transfer window closes in October – unless someone comes up with an offer that the club has to consider and we are a long way off that at the moment.” Town were previously reported to be holding out for £4 million for Downes, TWTD readers' Player of the Year in 2019/20, and an initial fee at around that level or towards £5 million plus substantial top-up clauses, such as appearance milestones, might more serious consideration from Town owner Marcus Evans. Claims that the Blues are after £8 million would appear unlikely in the current market. Brentwood-born Downes, who we understand has recently taken on a new agent, is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season. TWTD first revealed that Palace were keen on Downes in early July with their sporting director Dougie Freedman having been at the Blues' game at Blackpool at the end of February as the Eagles continued an ongoing watching brief having first made contact with Town in January. West Ham, who Downes supports and who he faced in a friendly at Portman Road last Tuesday, also made their interest known to the Blues in January, while Fulham are among the other clubs to have been keeping tabs on the Brentwood-born schemer. Reports of interest from Arsenal are understood to be wide of the mark.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 15:16 - Sep 3

I suppose PL knows best , but this ‘ young lad ‘ is Twenty One not 16 ! Lots of other ‘ young lads’ are managing to exist in football ,and in PL Clubs : FD was old enough to decide to change agents , no doubt with a different future in mind .

Not a decision I find much sympathy with ; if we needed him to play then that’s where he should have been — on the pitch !

Get over it , the pair of you .,

COYB 0

Carberry added 15:17 - Sep 3

Deal done?

0

JackSted added 15:17 - Sep 3

Palace don't want him cup tied then 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments