Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Fans Offered Chance to Have Cut-Outs in Stands
Thursday, 3rd Sep 2020 19:13

Town have emailed fans offering them the chance to have personalised Fans in the Stands cut-outs at Portman Road while games are being played behind closed doors.

“The cut-out fans will be positioned in the stands providing the team with some visual home support for these important games and your cut-out will feature live on TV when we play Wigan Athletic on Sunday 13th September,” the email reads.

“Your first appearance will be at the EFL Trophy match [against Arsenal's U21s] on Tuesday 8th September. We encourage Town supporters to wear club colours to create a sea of blue!”

The cut-outs cost £20 or £17 for season ticket holders.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



multiplescoregasms added 19:25 - Sep 3
I think we have more than enough cardboard cut outs on the pitch already.
1

Ipswich_Crazy added 19:25 - Sep 3
The link is broken, takes me to an office outlook log in page.
0

casanovacrow added 19:28 - Sep 3
Make a cutout of Marcus, we could do with an owners presence at our club
1

yogiblue added 19:42 - Sep 3
Dodgy link, bit suspicious...
0

cooper4england added 19:48 - Sep 3
April 1st has come round quick.
0

Bergholt_Blue added 19:52 - Sep 3
£17!!!!!! Nah you're alright
2


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 270 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020