Fans Offered Chance to Have Cut-Outs in Stands

Thursday, 3rd Sep 2020 19:13 Town have emailed fans offering them the chance to have personalised Fans in the Stands cut-outs at Portman Road while games are being played behind closed doors. “The cut-out fans will be positioned in the stands providing the team with some visual home support for these important games and your cut-out will feature live on TV when we play Wigan Athletic on Sunday 13th September,” the email reads. “Your first appearance will be at the EFL Trophy match [against Arsenal's U21s] on Tuesday 8th September. We encourage Town supporters to wear club colours to create a sea of blue!” The cut-outs cost £20 or £17 for season ticket holders.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



multiplescoregasms added 19:25 - Sep 3

I think we have more than enough cardboard cut outs on the pitch already. 1

Ipswich_Crazy added 19:25 - Sep 3

The link is broken, takes me to an office outlook log in page. 0

casanovacrow added 19:28 - Sep 3

Make a cutout of Marcus, we could do with an owners presence at our club 1

yogiblue added 19:42 - Sep 3

Dodgy link, bit suspicious... 0

cooper4england added 19:48 - Sep 3

April 1st has come round quick. 0

Bergholt_Blue added 19:52 - Sep 3

£17!!!!!! Nah you're alright 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments