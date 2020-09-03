Town Outline Plans for Fans' Return
Thursday, 3rd Sep 2020 23:20
Town have issued an update on their preparations for the return of supporters to Portman Road.
Currently all games are behind closed doors but in July the Government announced it was looking to have a limited number of fans back at football grounds from October.
The club, who are hoping to hold a test event in late September or early October have outlined their plans on their website.
Okay, so any news on when supporters will be allowed back in stadiums? There are test events taking place, arenâ€™t there?
If every protocol is met and the stadium gets the green light, then itâ€™s down to the Government to say â€˜game onâ€™. All the noise from the Government at the moment is that they would like to see fans back in stadiums from next month providing every box is ticked.
How many fans will be able to attend games at Portman Road then?
How significantly reduced?
There are many restrictions to adhere to. Supporters have to be seated with social distancing in place. That doesnâ€™t just mean seats left empty between fans in the same row, it includes in most areas - the seats left empty in the row behind as well.
Seats that are adjacent to stairwells are not permitted to be used; the size of concourses; the reduced number of toilet facilities. It also contributes to whatâ€™s called the â€˜Covid capacityâ€™. Itâ€™s a logistical headache not faced by Ipswich Town or any other club before.
Will social bubbles come into it?
The club will need the supportersâ€™ help with social bubbles and there will be more on this particular area on the club website on Friday. Look out for it, itâ€™s very important to Townâ€™s planning for the return of fans.
Will all season ticket holders be able to attend?
If the â€˜Covid capacityâ€™ is less than 9000, how will the club determine which season ticket holders will be at the first game fans can return?
Will away fans be allowed into the stadium?
So when fans are back, whatâ€™s the guidelines for supporters travelling to the stadium?
What will be the protocol having arrived at Portman Road?
If your temperature is above the threshold of 37.6 degrees you will not be permitted entry and will be asked to return home. You may be searched on entry to the ground by stewards. One way systems will be in operation in some stands and youâ€™ll need to follow the signage and directions from stewards to your seat.
Will I be sitting in my designated season ticket seat?
Will face masks be mandatory?
What hygiene measures will the club have in place?
Itâ€™s the sort of stuff that has become the norm. Supporters will also be asked to avoid face to face contact when moving past other spectators to and from their seat and also to take care when shouting, singing or celebrating.
Will I be able to buy a pie and a pint?
Are you allowed to bring your own food and drink into the stadium?
What about leaving the stadium at the final whistle?
Will the club shop be open on matchdays?
Will there be a chance to get autographs and selfies?
Are hospitality packages available?
What happens if I test positive for Covid shortly after going to Portman Road?
If you test positive for Covid a few days after a match, you should contact the club immediately. You will be required to provide your personal details - and those of your support bubble - Â to the club for track and trace purposes.
You will also need to read and agree with terms and conditions of sale, read and agree to general Covid guidance and read and agree to a code of conduct before confirming your tickets for matches.
Photo: Matchday Images
