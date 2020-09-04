Lambert: Flynn's Welfare is Important

Friday, 4th Sep 2020 10:30 Town boss Paul Lambert says he took midfielder Flynn Downes “out of the firing line” ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road to give him time to “get his head clear” following the interest from Crystal Palace, despite having planned to field the 21-year-old against the Pirates. Yesterday, Lambert revealed he had spoken to Downes and had given him a few days off, the academy product having been the subject of rebuffed offers of £1.2 million and £1.6 million from the Eagles before handing in a transfer request. “What actually happened was that Flynn came to me yesterday and said he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to play the game,” Lambert explained at a Zoom press conference this morning. “I understood it, I took him out of the firing line because his welfare is important to me. If it was me, I’d have played [him], I think the way it was I’d have played [him] because he was playing well in training and he was playing well in the pre-season games. “That’s why I’d picked him for the team and then we had to change it, obviously. But I have to look at him in terms of welfare as well. “He wasn’t in the right frame of mind, he came to me yesterday and told me the way he felt. I’ve got a duty to look after him as a person as well, that’s important. “I get the thing about Crystal Palace making an offer and it didn’t match the club’s valuation.

“The lad’s only 21 and it’s the first time has happened to him but I [had him down] to play in the game because he was playing well in training and he was playing well in pre-season. But I’ve got a duty of care to him as well and I think that’s important for Flynn himself. “I’ve given him a few days off to try and get his head clear and I’ll have a chat with him on Monday when he comes back in and until a club puts in an offer for Flynn or any player, then the club will value players how they see fit. The other thing is that Marcus doesn’t have to budge if he doesn’t really want to.” Asked whether Downes has asked to leave, Lambert said: “I know the transfer request has been put in. But again, he’s 21 years of age. I don’t know who is advising him, I really don’t, but my duty of care to him is huge. Yes, he was playing yesterday, but he came up to me and he said to me he wasn’t in the right frame of mind. “I did pick him for the team and it’s a hard one for him, but, as I said before, I had to look after him as well. Town have previously been reported to be targeting around £4 million for Downes with further top-ups almost certainly included in any deal. Claims that Town want £8 million for the England U20 seem unlikely in the current market. Asked about Downes’s price tag, Lambert said that at present Palace are miles from reaching it as things stand. “I don’t know any valuation of players any more, just the way the game is,” he continued. “It’s a Premier League team and the money was nowhere near, absolutely nowhere near what I think Flynn could potentially be. Again, [owner] Marcus [Evans] doesn’t have to budge if he doesn’t want to. “I feel a bit for Flynn because he’s stuck in the middle of the whole thing, I know what it’s like because I’ve been there and seen all those sorts of thing. “But listen we’ve got a game tomorrow now, we prepare the best for the game. It’s the first competitive game in five months, we’ll try our best to try and get through the tie. We’ll pick a strong team that’s available to us to try and get through.” Does he still see Downes being an Ipswich player when the window closes in October? “If somebody doesn’t come up with the figure for any player, as I said, the owner doesn’t have to budge, the owner is a wealthy, wealthy guy and he doesn’t have to budge if he feels the offer’s not there. That’s probably the best I can finish on that.” Tpwn have seven more matches before the transfer window closes, does he expect Downes to be involved in those games? “Yes, until somebody meets the club’s valuation or puts in a realistic offer for any guy, for any player, Marcus doesn’t have to budge,” he insisted. “Flynn wasn’t in the right frame of mind and he came to me. But I’d have played [him] because I picked him for the game on Saturday. But also his welfare for me is important. “I also want players who want to play for the club as well, which is important. He’s a young guy and we have to monitor the situation and I’ll speak to him on Monday.” If Palace were to reach the Blues valuation, would he hope that the cash raised would be made available to him to strengthen his squad? “You’d like to think so, that’s for sure. You sell any player, you’d like to think it comes back into the club. That’s for sure. “But I understand the whole pandemic thing’s crashed into everything here and that’s a dialogue [which would have to take place], it’s a not a normal situation, this is certainly not normal.”



Ipswichbusiness added 10:35 - Sep 4

“I don’t know who is advising him ...”



Really? You don’t know who is advising one of your best players? Don’t you think that you should know that?



Have you tried asking him? -3

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:40 - Sep 4

How is having more time to yourself to dwell on a situation going to help instead of getting out there playing your ar$e off and letting would be buyers see you’re worth that money? He is only 21 and I hope the fans don’t give him stick for this but I just don’t get this decision 🤷‍♂️ 1

Terry_Nutkins added 10:42 - Sep 4

When I read this, a manager looking after a a young guy's wellbeing and speaking to him privately and doing the the right thing I thought...well I think anyone would find it hard to find something to complain about here in any of this.



Then first message from Ipswichbusiness .... 3

Terry_Nutkins added 10:42 - Sep 4

...and the second.... 0

Surco72 added 10:46 - Sep 4

Basically Lambert you wanted him to play and have been told not to let him in case he gets an injury and the deal falls through .

Club yet again releasing player of the year , continued lack of ambition . Squad is weaker than last season as happens year after year -1

SamWhiteUK added 10:47 - Sep 4

This interview says the same two things about 8 times each. 2

rabbit added 10:55 - Sep 4

You are quite right SamW; that in my opinion is because he was asked the same question by the interviewers, we really need a higher standard of interviewers in general in this Country I certainly don't restrict it to the local media! 1

Ipswichbusiness added 10:56 - Sep 4

Terry Nutkins, if I was a football manager ((I’m not) then I would expect to know everything about all my players. If he doesn’t know that then asking in the course of a conversation, “Who is advising you?” would seem to be a simple and obvious thing to do.



Also, if there is an issue then I would want to speak with the adviser myself. 0

Razor added 11:00 - Sep 4

Perhaps buy him a lollipop and a bag of sweeties? 0

Terry_Nutkins added 11:01 - Sep 4

Ioswichbusiness - Lambert knows exactly who is advising him. It's a loosely concealed dig at that person and basically read between the lines his opinion on that advice.



That's not in doubt. 1

