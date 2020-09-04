Vincent-Young, Norwood and Jackson to Miss Opener
Friday, 4th Sep 2020 10:53
Town will be without Kane Vincent-Young, James Norwood and Kayden Jackson for Saturday’s season-opening Carabao Cup tie against Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.
Norwood made his first appearance of the summer as a half-time sub in last week’s 1-0 loss at Cambridge United having spent much of pre-season continuing his rehabilitation from the groin operation he underwent in January.
Lambert says the 29-year-old has suffered another minor problem and won’t be involved against the Gas.
“James has been injured, he’s just getting back to fitness at the minute,” he said. “He had a little strain on his hip the other day.
“I think this game will be too early for him. As I said before, there are two cup games before the league actually starts next Sunday.”
Asked whether Norwood, who is understood to be interesting Dundee United and Swindon will remain a Town player, Lambert added: “James in my opinion will be here.”
Reflecting further on players currently on the sidelines, he added: “We’ve still got one or two injuries. I can’t risk them at the minute.
“We’ve got two cup games before the league starts. I’ll take a bit of caution with guys who are carrying little knocks and if they’re not ready then I won’t take the risk.”
Also missing out on Saturday are right-back Kane Vincent-Young (achilles) - “No, not fit” - and striker Kayden Jackson (groin) - “Not fit”.
Winger Gwion Edwards, who has been suffering with a groin? problem could be involved: “I’ll see how he is this morning.”
Left-back Myles Kenlock, who has had a thigh issue, is in a similar position - “See how he is this morning” - and Janoi Donacien, who picked up a knock at Cambridge last week, is also improving: “He’s doing better, we’ll see how he is as well.”
Midfielder Cole Skuse was expected to be back in training earlier in the week after a minor knee problem.
Tristan Nydam is expected back in October, while Ben Morris is again sidelined long term having recently suffered another ACL injury.
