Young Duo Join Daggers on Loan
Friday, 4th Sep 2020 13:25

Town youngsters Bailey Clements and Kai Brown have joined Vanarama National League Dagenham & Redbridge on loan until January 2021.

Left-back Clements, 19, made his only senior appearance for the Blues in last season’s Carabao Cup tie at Luton, while Brown, also 19, is yet to make his Town first-team bow.

Brown, who joined the Blues from Grays Athletic in January 2018, spent time on loan with another Essex side, East Thurrock United, earlier in the year.


Photo: Werner Scholz



marco007 added 13:34 - Sep 4
Good luck and you will be playing at a higher level/standard :)
Hopefully you will receive some good coaching
rickw added 13:35 - Sep 4
Good for them!
runningout added 13:59 - Sep 4
Good move!
