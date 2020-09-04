Young Duo Join Daggers on Loan

Friday, 4th Sep 2020 13:25 Town youngsters Bailey Clements and Kai Brown have joined Vanarama National League Dagenham & Redbridge on loan until January 2021. Left-back Clements, 19, made his only senior appearance for the Blues in last season’s Carabao Cup tie at Luton, while Brown, also 19, is yet to make his Town first-team bow. Brown, who joined the Blues from Grays Athletic in January 2018, spent time on loan with another Essex side, East Thurrock United, earlier in the year.

Photo: Werner Scholz



marco007 added 13:34 - Sep 4

Good luck and you will be playing at a higher level/standard :)

Hopefully you will receive some good coaching 0

rickw added 13:35 - Sep 4

Good for them! 0

runningout added 13:59 - Sep 4

Good move! 0

