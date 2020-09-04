Lambert: Salary Cap Should Never Have Happened
Friday, 4th Sep 2020 14:27
Town boss Paul Lambert says the League One salary cap should never have been introduced.
In August, Clubs narrowly voted in the measure which limits sides to a wage bill of £2.5 million for players over-21.
Transition measures have been put in place as clubs adjust to the new situation and it would have a greater impact on the Blues next summer, meaning it’s even more important for Town to win promotion back to the Championship this season.
The Blues are among a number of clubs unhappy with the cap’s introduction, while the PFA have said it is “unlawful and unenforceable” and has served a notice of arbitration on the EFL
“The salary cap is an incredible thing, I think,” Lambert said. “It should never have happened. I don’t know if it’s still going through, I don’t know.
“It should never have happened because it’s not a right situation, that should never have happened.
“We will do everything we can to go up. We’ll give it a right good hit at this. We know we failed last year, we were doing well right up until January time and then we never got going at all.
“So, we have to look at ourselves, we have to try and improve, we have to play better, and if we can do that then let’s see where we go.”
He says he can see an argument for a salary cap further up football but not in Leagues One and Two.
“I think it’s needed at the top level, I think the top, top level is escalating,” he said. “I think the lower leagues should never have been salary-capped. It’s not right, in my opinion it’s not right why the salary cap came in.
“And how it was put in, it just all of a sudden appeared. The PFA never knew anything about it or if they did they didn’t have time to respond. I think the dialogue has been really, really poor. As I said before, I don’t think the salary cap should have come in.”
