Long-Time Target Ward Finally at Portman Road

Friday, 4th Sep 2020 14:36 He’s a Town player now but new recruit Stephen Ward first came to the club’s attention during Jim Magilton’s time as manager. Back in 2006, Ward was earning a reputation for himself as a prolific marksman in his native Ireland with Bohemians, which duly led to scouts representing a number of English clubs keeping him under scrutiny. It was eventually Wolves, managed at the time by future Town manager Mick McCarthy, who won the race for his signature, and he later represented Burnley and Stoke, as well as winning 50 caps for the Republic of Ireland. But Ward was surprised to hear of Magilton’s interest, admitting: “He might have been but I was very young at the time and there was no social media around. My memory’s not great and I don’t really remember but there were a few clubs mentioned when I was back in Ireland. “I think Wolves got most of the headlines because Mick had been the Ireland manager and also played for the Republic. I was a striker or left winger when I signed for Wolves and after six months I think he realised I wasn’t going to be as prolific as he’d maybe thought. “He decided to push me further back on the pitch and more or less changed my career really. “I know Mick was here for a long time and I’ll always be grateful to him. I have a great relationship with him and it was probably his decision to turn me into a left-back that has enabled me to have the career that I’ve had. I don’t think it would have happened if I’d stuck to playing further up the field.” The modern-day full-backs are among the most athletic players around and, having recently celebrated his 35th birthday, it was suggested to Ward that there were very few left-backs of such a vintage still active. “I think you’d be surprised if you looked around the leagues,” Ward responded. “I enjoy the attacking side of it as much as taking pride in the defending side of it. I might not be as nimble as players who have five or 10 years on me but the one thing I can guarantee is that I’ll give it everything and I’ll run as hard and quickly as I can for as many games as possible this season.” Ward also revealed that he had discussed a possible move to Portman Road during McCarthy’s time in charge. “Yes, there was a stage when I spoke to Mick during his time as Ipswich manager but nothing materialise,” he explained. “Mick signed me for Wolves and for a time it seemed I would never leave Molineux. I was still under contract so it never happened. “I know all about the Irish lads who have been at Ipswich in the past and I’m hoping to do as well as some of them did here. “When the move came about in the summer I had a chat with Jonathan Walters, who only had good things to say about the club and said how much he had enjoyed his time here.” Ward’s arrival, plus the fact that he has worn the captain’s armband during the pre-season programme, has led to speculation that he might be preferred by Lambert to current incumbent Luke Chambers, who has been the skipper throughout his time at the club. He added: “It’s 100 per cent the case that I will provide a strong voice within the squad. I’ve known Chambo for years, not just from playing against him but from also having mutual friends that has meant us meeting at weddings and other get-togethers. He’s been a great captain for this club. “His was one of the first faces that I knew when I walked in here and we have a really good relationship. You have your captain but you need two, three or four captains – leaders with a voice – on the pitch. “The likes of Cole Skuse and Alan Judge have played a lot of games and they’ve seen it all. It’s important to have some older guys who aren’t afraid to voice their opinions. “I enjoy the responsibility of captaining a team and as a player I’ve got a lot of experience. I’ve seen the ups and downs, the highs and the lows, of football. I’ve won promotions but I’ve also been relegated, so I’ve seen it all and if there’s anything I can pass on to the younger lads I will. They have a lot of talent, these lads, but nowhere near the experience of this elder statesman! “I like the responsibility and one of the things I hope to bring to the squad this season is an extra voice of experience for the kids with the energy who are coming through. “First and foremost, I see myself as a player who wants to come into the side and make a good contribution. But I was a young player once and I’ve been in dressing rooms full of experienced guys. “There will be times when it is going to be tough for us and results might be going against us, meaning we will all have to dig in. “Sometimes you just need a calm head, someone who has been in and around the game for a number of years, who has had experience of things and wants to pass on what he can. “Words might not mean a whole lot to people but if you stay calm you can usually recover from things a lot better. If I can pass on advice to the younger lads I will and I would hope it would be a good thing to add to the squad.” Ward is keen to give his backing to the rising stars in Lambert’s squad and added: “We went to play a strong Tottenham team in a pre-season friendly at their new stadium, arguably one of the very best in the world, and what an occasion that was for the lads. “We have a chance of getting a massive draw in the League Cup if we can get through against Bristol Rovers and the players could be playing at another of the top Premier League grounds. “That would be a special experience for the younger lads that would hold them in good stead as they look to progress up the league this season, then next year when they will be coming up against big clubs at big grounds in the Championship, where a lot of the clubs have already been in the Premier League.” Finally, Ward spoke about the situation regarding midfielder Flynn Downes, a target for Crystal Palace and who asked for a transfer after the Eagles had bids of £1.2 million and £1.6 million both knocked back by club owner Marcus Evans, who would only be tempted by very much larger offers. He said: “I’ve only worked alongside Flynn for a couple of weeks but I can see how talented he is. Good players get linked with bigger clubs - it happens at all football clubs – and you never know what can happen. “From what I’ve seen of Flynn he’s clearly a fantastic player who has a chance of making a career at the very highest level. But as players we just concentrate on our own jobs and making sure we are ready.”

Photo: Matchday Images



