Lambert: Do I Look as If I Feel Under Pressure?
Friday, 4th Sep 2020 15:53
Boss Paul Lambert insists he doesn’t feel under any pressure going into the new season despite the Blues' disappointing 11th place during 2019/20.
Town, who were in their first third tier campaign since 1956/57, finished in their lowest position since they ended the 1952/53 season 16th in Division Three South back in Scott Duncan's time as manager.
“I never feel pressure, no,” Lambert said. “Do a look as if I feel under pressure? I’ve lived with pressure all my life. I don’t worry, I love the club, I love being here, love the people around about it.
“You can never tell what happens in football but I certainly don’t worry about anything at all. I do the job the best I can and do everything I can to make the guys better, to try and make the club better. I don’t [feel pressure] not one iota.”
He says the mood around the camp going into the season is very positive: “Brilliant, the guys are great. They have a laugh, we have a laugh together. It’s just a different situation, it’s not been normal.
“We’ve a good time, we have a good laugh, the guys are in good spirits, I’ve no problem with them.”
Has he decided on his team for the opening League One game against crisis club Wigan Athletic at Portman Road a week on Sunday?
“These next two games will show me what’s there, the two cup games will definitely show me who is ready for it,” he said.
“You’ve got to remember they’ve had five months off, that’s going to affect people’s fitness differently.
“Some guys will get fitter quicker, some guys will take a little bit of time just because they haven’t done as much as we hoped in a normal pre-season. But whoever plays at Wigan will be ready for it.”
