Lambert: Do I Look as If I Feel Under Pressure?

Friday, 4th Sep 2020 15:53 Boss Paul Lambert insists he doesn’t feel under any pressure going into the new season despite the Blues' disappointing 11th place during 2019/20. Town, who were in their first third tier campaign since 1956/57, finished in their lowest position since they ended the 1952/53 season 16th in Division Three South back in Scott Duncan's time as manager. “I never feel pressure, no,” Lambert said. “Do a look as if I feel under pressure? I’ve lived with pressure all my life. I don’t worry, I love the club, I love being here, love the people around about it. “You can never tell what happens in football but I certainly don’t worry about anything at all. I do the job the best I can and do everything I can to make the guys better, to try and make the club better. I don’t [feel pressure] not one iota.” He says the mood around the camp going into the season is very positive: “Brilliant, the guys are great. They have a laugh, we have a laugh together. It’s just a different situation, it’s not been normal. “We’ve a good time, we have a good laugh, the guys are in good spirits, I’ve no problem with them.” Has he decided on his team for the opening League One game against crisis club Wigan Athletic at Portman Road a week on Sunday? “These next two games will show me what’s there, the two cup games will definitely show me who is ready for it,” he said. “You’ve got to remember they’ve had five months off, that’s going to affect people’s fitness differently. “Some guys will get fitter quicker, some guys will take a little bit of time just because they haven’t done as much as we hoped in a normal pre-season. But whoever plays at Wigan will be ready for it.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



rugbytomc added 16:00 - Sep 4

He does feel pressure - we all do. He's shown in the past that he's felt it by his confused selections in a desperate attempt for success rather than having a plan and sticking to it. It was the downfall (amongst other reasons!) of Hurst as well.



If I was looking at this season afresh and at Lambert and his staff and the squad, I'd say we have a clear identity of how to play, we have some talented players, it's there for the taking - so enough talk, let's go do it! COYB! 2

Suffolkboy added 16:01 - Sep 4

They’ll keep hoping , you’ll keep hoping and we’ll keep hoping : hope springs eternal !

COYB 0

therein61 added 16:37 - Sep 4

While the pressure is there for all to see it certainly helps alleviate it when you have the cushion of a lengthy contract in your back pocket. 1

midastouch added 16:53 - Sep 4

Nobody seems to feel the pressure at Ipswich, that's half the reason we're in the desperate situation we are! 2

cat added 17:06 - Sep 4

REALLY, what else will explain that wee tantrum last winter after the crowd had ‘let him have it’ with all his “walk away“ bolloxs. If he can achieve on the pitch what he has off it then we’ll be fine. In all honesty, I’ve heard this reconnection bull from a few managers over the years, highly effective in taking the heat off you, specially when your win rate is at 26%. I’ll make no apologises for banging on about that, cause it’s a fact. 0

Counagoal added 17:08 - Sep 4

I personally don’t think this is inspiring. If he doesn’t feel the pressure after that S*** that happened last season then he clearly doesn’t care about his job and would be happy to be sacked and get the money from his 5 YEAR CONTRACT. 0

Nobbysnuts added 17:09 - Sep 4

Who would when they are sitting on a 5 year contract.... d#ckhead 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments