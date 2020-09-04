No Further Action on Dyer Racism Claim But Pair Cautioned for Malicious Communication

Friday, 4th Sep 2020 16:44

The man arrested in relation to reports of racist abuse aimed towards ex-Blues midfielder and coach Kieron Dyer will not face further action for that offence due to insufficient evidence, police have said, however, he and another man have received cautions for sending a malicious communication.

The alleged racist comments were heard in the bar by Dyer’s playing partner and a number of other people after the ex-England man had left following a round of golf on Friday 24th July. Dyer, 41, subsequently resigned his membership of the club.

One man was later arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and, along with another, on suspicion of a malicious communications offence.

A police spokesperson said: “A man who was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence will face no further action in respect of that accusation.

“This is due there being insufficient evidence to proceed and follows a full police investigation into the allegation.



“Two men – one aged in his 50s and the other aged in his 30s – have both received police cautions in respect of an offence of sending a malicious communication.”





Photo: TWTD