Compensation Vouchers Available For Collection

Friday, 4th Sep 2020 17:14 Town fans will be able to collect their season ticket compensation cash vouchers from Portman Road next week rather than waiting for them to be sent out by post. The vouchers were the most popular choice among the various compensation options for the 2019/20 campaign being brought to an early close. Fans wishing to collect their vouchers can do so from the ticket office on Constantine Road from Wednesday 9th September to Tuesday 15th September, excluding Sunday 13th September, from 10am to 4pm. Identification must be shown when collecting vouchers and also that of fellow supporters if collecting on their behalf. Social distancing will be in operation when collecting which may lead to queues. Vouchers no collected in person will be sent out in the post as soon as possible.

