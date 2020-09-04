Duo Win U21s Caps
Friday, 4th Sep 2020 19:48
Blues forward Armando Dobra helped Albania’s U21s to a comfortable European Championships victory in Austria, while keeper Adam Przybek’s Wales U21s were beaten away by Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Dobra, 19, won his first U21s cap as a 53rd-minute sub and picked up an assist as the Albanians thrashed the Austrians 5-1 away in Ried-innkreis.
Albania are in action in another group game on Tuesday when they host Andorra in Elbasan.
Pryzbek, 20, started and picked up his second U21s cap as Wales were beaten 1-0 in Zenica.
Photos: Matchday Images/TWTD
