Duo Win U21s Caps
Friday, 4th Sep 2020 19:48

Blues forward Armando Dobra helped Albania’s U21s to a comfortable European Championships victory in Austria, while keeper Adam Przybek’s Wales U21s were beaten away by Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Dobra, 19, won his first U21s cap as a 53rd-minute sub and picked up an assist as the Albanians thrashed the Austrians 5-1 away in Ried-innkreis.

Albania are in action in another group game on Tuesday when they host Andorra in Elbasan.

Pryzbek, 20, started and picked up his second U21s cap as Wales were beaten 1-0 in Zenica.


