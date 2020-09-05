Drinan Handed Full Debut as Blues Host Bristol Rovers in Season Opener
Saturday, 5th Sep 2020 14:26
Aaron Drinan has been handed his Town debut as the Blues get their season under way with a behind-closed-doors Carabao Cup tie against Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.
The Irish U21 international, who has featured for the first team throughout pre-season having spent much of his time out on loan since joining Town in January 2018, is the central striker with Freddie Sears on his left and Alan Judge on his right.
In midfield, Jon Nolan appears to have replaced Flynn Downes, who was due to play before being given a few days off to clear his head following the interest from Crystal Palace, alongside Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop.
In defence, skipper Luke Chambers is at right-back with Kane Vincent-Young and Janoi Donacien both injured, while Stephen Ward makes his Town debut at left-back. Toto Nsiala and Luke Woolfenden are the centre-halves with Tomas Holy in goal.
New frontman Oli Hawkins, who is behind with training, is on the bench, as is young central defender Corrie Ndaba, who is also yet to make his Blues debut having only been on the bench on four previous occasions.
Town are without strikers James Norwood and Kayden Jackson, and midfielder Cole Skuse due to injury, while Armando Dobra is away with the Albania U21s.
Former Town midfielder Ed Upson is on the bench for the Pirates, who start without a recognised out and out striker with Sam Nicholson and Cameron Hargreaves playing off Jayden Mitchell-Lawson in a 3-4-2-1 system.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Woolfenden, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Judge, Sears, Drinan. Subs: Cornell, Wilson, Edwards, Lankester, Ndaba, Hawkins, Huws.
Bristol Rovers: Van Stappershoef, Little, Leahy, Grant, Ehmer (c), Westbrooke, Mitchell-Lawson, Nicholson, Kilgour, Hargreaves, Baldwin. Subs: Andre Jr, Hare, Harries, Kelly, Uopson, Walker, Ayunga. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton).
Photo: Matchday Images
