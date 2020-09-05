Ipswich Town 2-0 Bristol Rovers - Half-Time

Saturday, 5th Sep 2020 15:57 Goals from Freddie Sears and skipper Luke Chambers have given Town a 2-0 half-time lead in their Carabao Cup first round tie against Bristol Rovers at Portman Road. Sears opened the scoring on 29 with Chambers doubling the lead just before the break. Aaron Drinan, who featured for the first team throughout pre-season having spent much of his time out on loan since joining the club in January 2018, was handed his Town debut as the central striker with Sears on his left and Alan Judge to his right in the Blues’ now familiar 4-3-3 formation. In midfield, Jon Nolan appeared to have replaced Flynn Downes, who was due to play before being given a few days off to clear his head following the interest from Crystal Palace, alongside Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop. At the back, Chambers was at right-back with Kane Vincent-Young and Janoi Donacien both injured, while Stephen Ward made his Town debut at left-back. Toto Nsiala and Luke Woolfenden were the centre-halves with Tomas Holy in goal. New frontman Oli Hawkins, who is short on training, was named on the bench, as was young centre-half Corrie Ndaba, yet to make his Blues debut having only been on the senior bench on four previous occasions. Town were without strikers James Norwood and Kayden Jackson, midfielder Cole Skuse and left-back Myles Kenlock due to injury, while Armando Dobra is away with the Albania U21s. Former Town midfielder Ed Upson was on the bench for the Pirates, who started without a recognised out and out striker with Sam Nicholson and Cameron Hargreaves playing off Jayden Mitchell-Lawson in a 3-4-2-1 system. Owner Marcus Evans was on the pitch watching the warm-up and chatting with general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill and first-team coach Matt Gill, and later manager Paul Lambert. In stark contrast to the start of previous seasons, the teams made their way onto the pitch to little fanfare at an empty Portman Road, aside from the small media pack and the directors’ box. The visitors emerged from the tunnel and Town the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand where the Sir Bobby Robson Suite serves as their temporary dressing room.

Debutant Drinan struck the first shot of the game in the third minute, latching on to Woolfenden ball looped behind the backline. However, Rovers keeper Jordi van Stappershoef got down to save. In the seventh minute, Chambers sent a ball on from the right for Nolan, who was given a shove as he sought to get on to it by visitors skipper Max Ehmer, however, referee Will Finnie showed no interest. Soon after, Chambers and Luke Leahy clashed on the touchline with the Blues captain appearing to aim a gentle kick towards the grounded wing-back, again with no interest from the officials. Sears saw a deflected strike bounce harmlessly through to Van Stappershoef on 11 after cutting in from the left having been found out wide by Judge. As the game approached the quarter-hour mark Bristol Rovers struck their first effort of the game, but Josh Grant hit a poor effort wide of Holy’s right post. From Holy’s goal-kick, the ball reached Judge on the edge of the opposition box but the Irish international shot over. The Blues had been in control throughout the opening spell, playing the passing game boss Lambert and his staff had sought to instil during pre-season, although a little more direct at times. However, as was the case at Cambridge last week, without looking particularly threatening. After Ward had smashed a half-volleyed cross against a defender and out for a corner from a Judge cross, play quickly moved to the other end and Zain Westbrooke stabbed a Leahy cross from the left just past Holy’s right post. Dozzell was shown Town’s first yellow card of the season on 24 for pulling back Cameron Hargreaves midway inside the Blues’ half. Town were beginning to look more of a goal threat and on 28 Drinan worked himself space on the right to cross for Bishop, however, the keeper was first to the ball. But a minute later, the Irishman created the Blues’ first goal of the season for Sears. Nsiala found Drinan down the right flank with a superb pass and the former Waterford man weighted a perfect ball into the path of Sears at the far post from where the striker stroked home. Bishop’s direct running at the Bristol Rovers defence had caused the visitors problems throughout the half and on 36 the midfielder had passed three defenders before being dispossessed. A minute later, there was a big scare for Town when Sam Nicholson burst into the right of the box with only Holy to beat but the keeper stood his ground and saved. On 43 Dozzell, having just made a delightful flick, played a brilliant pass into the path of Ward on the left. The Irishman’s cross was cleared and Drinan laid it off to Nolan, whose strike was deflected over. However, from the resultant corner, the Blues doubled their lead. Judge sent the ball into the area and skipper Chambers flicked a header into the net at the near post to make it 2-0 at half-time. Town deserved their lead having been the better side throughout the period with their midfield well in control. They had begun to look more dangerous the longer the half progressed with Nsiala and Drinan both playing important roles in Sears’s opener. Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner won’t be happy with the ease with which Chambers scored his goal. At the other end, Rovers had perhaps surprisingly shown little inclination to press the Blues into forced errors as they passed the ball out from the back and they had really only had one serious chance when Holy saved from Nicholson, who will feel he ought to have scored. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Woolfenden, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Judge, Sears, Drinan. Subs: Cornell, Wilson, Edwards, Lankester, Ndaba, Hawkins, Huws. Bristol Rovers: Van Stappershoef, Little, Leahy, Grant, Ehmer (c), Westbrooke, Mitchell-Lawson, Nicholson, Kilgour, Hargreaves, Baldwin. Subs: Andre Jr, Hare, Harries, Kelly, Upson, Walker, Ayunga. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments